New Ulm Republican Brad Finstad was leading the special election race Tuesday night to fill the vacancy created by the death of Republican Congressman Jim Hagedorn last winter, but nearly two-thirds of the vote was yet to be counted as this edition of The Free Press went to press.
Finstad, a former state representative, had 58.3% of the vote to 39.3% for DFL candidate Jeff Ettinger of Austin with an estimated 36% of the ballots counted, according to results reported by Minnesota Public Radio. The New York Times showed the same margin for Finstad over Ettinger but also had a list of counties where none of the vote had been counted — including the home counties of each candidate, Brown and Mower respectively. Also still to be counted were three of the largest counties in the district — Olmsted, Blue Earth and Winona.
The prize for winning the special election is a short-lasting one — a term of barely four months from when the election is certified to when a new Congress, made up of representatives elected in the Nov. 8 general election, will be sworn in on Jan. 3. In addition, the U.S. House is expected to have a limited agenda this fall as incumbents focus on campaigning for reelection.
But the top vote-getters Tuesday are also running on Nov. 8, and the special election was an opportunity for them to demonstrate their viability — or the weakness of their opponent — in the upcoming campaign for the coveted two-year term.
The special election was called to fill the remainder of the current two-year term won in 2020 by Hagedorn, who died of kidney cancer Feb. 17. The process was compressed into a five-month campaign with 20 candidates filing for the seat in March. The large field included 10 Republicans and eight Democrats, who campaigned through April and May with varying degrees of enthusiasm.
Mankato was literally at the center of the race a couple of times — when Republican delegates held an endorsing convention in late April at the civic center (failing to settle on a candidate) and when Democrats attracted a crowd of more than 100 to a debate of five of the DFL candidates in mid-May at the old Fitzgerald Middle School.
On May 24, voters in the special primary election chose Finstad and Ettinger as their parties’ nominees. As the only candidates for the two marijuana legalization parties, Richard Reisdorf and Haroun McClellen advanced automatically to Tuesday’s special election. Reisdorf of the Legal Marijuana Now party had 1.5% of the vote and Haroun of the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis party was under 1% as of 11:15 p.m.
Both Finstad and Ettinger campaigned vigorously throughout the summer, running TV ads, pounding social media and mailing brochures and postcards to homes across southern Minnesota.
The winner of the two-year term in the Nov. 8 rematch will be decided by voters in a slightly different 1st District, redrawn after the 2020 census to equalize populations among Minnesota’s eight congressional districts. For residents of Le Sueur County, western Brown County and eastern Cottonwood County, Tuesday was their last chance to vote in the 1st District.
In November, Le Sueur County voters will be switching to the 2nd Congressional District and will help decide whether Democratic Rep. Angie Craig is reelected or replaced. Portions of Brown and Cottonwood counties, including towns such as Springfield and Mountain Lake, will move to the 7th District, where Republican Rep. Michelle Fischbach is the incumbent.
For most voters in The Free Press coverage area, though, the congressional choice in three months will look a lot like Tuesday’s ballot.
Finstad, a New Ulm area resident, served three terms representing Brown and Watonwan counties in the state House before retiring in 2008. He later served as the director of the Center for Rural Policy, Development and was appointed as the USDA Rural Development director for Minnesota by the Trump administration and now works in a family agricultural business.
Ettinger, who continues to head the charitable Hormel Foundation in retirement, pledged to offer voters across southern Minnesota a common-sense, collaborative problem-solver as their representative in the U.S. House — and one who would be respectful of the wide range of political beliefs in the divided district.
Stretching across the southern quarter of Minnesota from Wisconsin to South Dakota, the 1st District has a history of switching party allegiance, although it has turned more conservative in recent elections.
The district elected Democrat Tim Penny from 1982-1994, Republican Gil Gutknecht for a dozen years after Penny, Democrat Tim Walz for 12 years following Gutknecht and then Republican Hagedorn for two elections.
