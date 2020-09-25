NORTH MANKATO — Mark Dehen, seeking his sixth two-year term as North Mankato mayor, is being challenged by former council member Kim Spears.
Spears is running on a platform of fiscal discipline and curbing what he said is “creeping cronyism” on the council. Dehen says his record has been one of helping create a high quality of life in the city and lowering the tax rate for the past several years while catching up on delayed street and infrastructure construction.
Dehen owns a chiropractic business in North Mankato while Spears is an IT analyst at Dotson Iron Castings in Mankato. Spears served one term on the council beginning in 2012.
Mark Dehen
Dehen said the city is preparing for tough, uncertain financial decisions ahead.
“From my perspective it’s about leadership and being prepared for what we know is coming — we know there will be financial challenges coming from the pandemic.”
He said the tax levy and budget the council will set before the end of the year is being done without yet knowing what actions the state Legislature will take next spring to deal with a multi-billion deficit.
“Our biggest challenge is we won’t know the impact of any changes the Legislature might make on our Local Government Aid until June of next year. We’ll be half way through our budget before we know. We’re required to have a balanced budget,” he said.
“We’re trying to be fiscally cautious going into the budget process.”
Dehen said he doesn’t want to lose any city employees. “We have a great staff and we want to hold all of our jobs. There probably won’t be any raises.”
He said he’s proud the council got a local option sales tax passed. “It allows our residents to direct a small portion of their sales taxes for the amenities they want.”
Dehen said the comprehensive land use plan the city created “is a big accomplishment.” He said having that plan in place already brought a benefit by helping to prevent a new, large power line from potentially being built along the west side of the city.
And he thinks the city has done well at improving parks and recreation facilities.
“We updated our swim facility for the first time in 50 years. That along with our parks and trails have become hugely popular, especially during the pandemic.”
Dehen believes high quality of life will be increasingly important as cities compete to draw more residents and talent.
“One of the challenges for North Mankato and Mankato is the battle for talent with the rest of the state and the country. With Zoom meetings and remote working people realize they can work from anywhere. So people are choosing the place where they want to live, not moving somewhere because that’s where their job is.
“People will have more choice in where they want to live and where they work. So the better amenities we can provide the more attractive will be for those workers.” Dehen said.
Fiscally, he said the city has reduced its debt by 40% and has been lowering the tax rate in each of the last several years.
Even with the financial challenges coming, Dehen hopes the city may be able to do at least one road reconstruction project in lower North Mankato, continuing an effort to rebuild aging infrastructure in the area. He said that with the city able to borrow for less than 1% interest, it’s a good time to do construction.
Dehenn said he’s heard favorable things while door knocking.
“They’re pleased with the safety of the city, they appreciate the city services, they’re thrilled by the parks. Overall, everyone I’ve talked to upper and lower North Mankato is pretty happy. They feel secure and safe and they have good quality of life.”
Kim SpearsSpears said he’s running for mayor because of something he’s seen and something he hasn’t seen.
“The thing I’ve seen, and maybe it’s emblematic with all political bodies, is creeping cronyism. I think there were some unfairness in some transactions.”
In a letter to the editor in July, resident Tom Hagen raised concerns about how the city handled the sale of three single family-home lots that were in foreclosure, saying the city never explained how they chose the realtor that handled and benefitted from the deal.
“That’s one example,” Spears said. “But there have been other transactions that concern me.
“One of the things I don’t see is a lot of conversation about fiscal responsibility.
“I see they’re considering lowering the levy rate, which is always good. But if reduced revenues are part of coronavirus, what’s going to be the reduced spending?”
Spears said one area he’d look more closely at is Caswell Park.
“Caswell Park has always been a little bit of a concern for me. It’s a cost, a negative. They try to say it’s a revenue generator but it’s not and it never will be. So if there are cuts needed, that would be one,” he said.
“Perhaps less subsidies for some of these sporting events. Maybe turn it over to the citizens more, rather than focusing on the teams and leagues unless they pay their way. We pay for their banquets and things, which doesn’t make sense.”
Spears said plans for an indoor recreation center at Caswell should be abandoned.
“I know the plan for the indoor facility has been put on hold, but I’d definitely take that off the table for consideration,” he said.
He said that if elected he would not take a salary until after the governor lifts his executive emergency order.
Spears said his focus would be on fiscal responsibility if elected mayor.
“All the issues that come up have to be carefully considered. People elect the council to be responsible with their resources and that’s where my attention would lie.”
