MANKATO — Incumbent Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-Mankato, has won reelection with 19,136 votes, or 58% of the vote, against Republican opponent Mark Wright, of Mankato, who had 13,946 votes, or 42%, in the state Senate District 18.
Frentz, a two-term incumbent, is also an attorney and partner with Maschka, Riedy, Ries & Frentz in Mankato. During his past two years in office, Frentz has fought for education, health care, transportation, public safety and agriculture, among other issues.
Frentz said he was running for reelection because he loves the district, the Senate, the work he does and the chance to help others.
Wright, a consultant with the Regional Center for Entrepreneurial Facilitation, said he ran in hopes of using his background in business to get more done, with education and inflation being his top priorities.
This story was updated.
