MANKATO — A newcomer to politics is challenging a two-term incumbent in the contest for the District 19 state Senate seat.
Incumbent Sen. Nick A Frentz, DFL, is competing for his seat with newcomer Mark Wright, Republican.
Frentz has long established roots in Mankato, with his family history dating back to more than 150 years ago. Frentz moved to Mankato in 1987. He’s lived in North Mankato since 1989 with wife Jill and they have four adult children.
He is an attorney and partner with Maschka, Riedy, Ries & Frentz in Mankato, having been a managing partner with Frentz & Frentz prior to that.
Now seeking his third term in office, Frentz said he has fought for education, health care, transportation, public safety and agriculture, among other issues.
“I’m proud of my voting record and the work we’ve done together to help our area and its citizens,” his website proclaims.
He said he is running for reelection because “I love the district, I love the Senate. I love the work. I love the chance to help people.” He also serves as Senate assistant minority leader.
Bonding projects worth noting during his Senate tenure, Frentz said, are the South Central College renovation and remodeling, the Minnesota State University Clinical Sciences Building and Caswell Park, which received money for upgrades.
He also heralds the 40-year effort to make Highway 14 a four-lane highway from New Ulm to Rochester. As an attorney, Frentz said he has worked for families whose relatives have been killed on Highway 14 where it’s one lane each way. “Once this project is completed, Highway 14, after 40 years of different groups working on it, will be four lanes and safer,” he said.
“We are working hard on the campaign,” Frentz said, “with our mailers, our digital campaign and door knocking. I think it’s important to listen to hear what people think is important. What we’re hearing most often from people is about the economy and jobs, public safety and a woman’s right to choose or reproductive freedom, if you prefer that phrase.”
He said when it comes to whether he acknowledges the legitimacy of the previous election, he unabashedly does. “Not only do I back the legitimacy but I reject the suggestion that Minnesota elections, which have the No. 1 voter turnout in the nation in 2020, were not free and fair,” Frentz said. “Those suggestions undermine our democracy and are also not the lessons we should be teaching the next generation, which is to be a good sport.”
Wright
Challenger Wright grew up in southern New York state and southern Connecticut, and moved to North Mankato seven years ago.
“I’m running for office because what we’ve seen take place over the last three years is quite alarming,” he said, noting that the events on Lake Street in Minneapolis and the lack of quality education are top issues for him as he seeks this Senate seat. He said his business background would bring a “different skill set” to the Senate if elected in November.
For the last four years, Wright has been a consultant with the Regional Center for Entrepreneurial Facilitation, a nonprofit serving a wide range of clients from young to old entrepreneurs who are looking to start a business.
Wright is married to wife Marcia and between them they have three adult sons and two grandchildren.
In his quest to seek office, he points to the Legislature’s failure last January to reach an agreement on the bonding bill and surplus, which would have benefited all Minnesotans.
“I’m not a politician,” Wright said, “I’ve never run for public office before. I’m a businessman, and when you have opportunities like that in front of you, you figure out a strategy and a plan to make it happen.”
He’ll bring common sense and change to the post, he said. The No. 1 issue that needs to be addressed right now is inflation, Wright said.
“Minnesotans are having trouble affording living here in Minnesota,” he said. The state surplus is a short-run solution to address that and reducing taxes is a longer-term solution he supports.
Quality of education is lacking in the state too, Wright said, and he’s heard about that from concerned parents of school-age kids. He notes that the Mankato school district has lost more than 530 students who have withdrawn during the last three years, and the Minnesota public school system has lost 40,000 students since the COVID-19 lockdown. “That’s a problem,” he said.
“What intrigues me most as a business man is that not a single education agency has conducted any research as to why those parents have withdrawn their children from our schools,” Wright said. “We need to develop a plan to fix what’s wrong or broken.”
As for the legitimacy of last year’s election results, Wright said he has no concerns about the local process but nationally it’s a different story. “I would reference the ‘2000 Mules’ movie about what took place on a national level,” he said.
“2000 Mules” is a debunked movie by right-wing activist Dinesh D’Souza that falsely claims widespread voter fraud. The film’s claims are directly contradicted by rulings in at least 50 lawsuits brought by former President Donald Trump and his allies challenging the outcome of the election.
“I think what’s important to know is that I’ve had a phenomenal opportunity to get out and meet a wide range of people and they’re in agreement that the top three issues are inflation, education and public safety,” Wright said. “That’s what I’m hearing when I’m out campaigning and I’ve been out in front of hundreds of people in person.”
The district Frentz and Wright are vying to represent includes Nicollet County, Mankato and Eagle Lake.
