Republicans took all but one state House seat in the Mankato area with Susan Akland, R-St. Peter, winning a narrow victory over freshman Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter.
Republicans cruised to victories in other area House races with the exception of the one encompassing most of Mankato, where Democrat Luke Frederick prevailed in the contest for the open seat now held by retiring Rep. Jack Considine, DFL-Mankato.
There are pending court cases that may or may not allow for the counting of some ballots that were received by mail after Election Day, so final numbers could change somewhat.
District 19A
Brand was victorious in 2018, replacing retiring Democratic Rep. Clark Johnson in the Nicollet County House seat the DFL has held since the 2004 general election.
But Brand found himself trailing all night long Tuesday, albeit by a razor-thin margin against Akland, a retired registered nurse from St. Peter making her first run for public office.
Akland had 11,601 votes — 50.16% — to Brand’s 11,486 — 49.66% — with the final precinct counted at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Brand, a small-business owner, served on the St. Peter City Council before winning 54% of the vote in his initial run for the Legislature in 2018.
District 19A includes North Mankato, St. Peter and the remainder of Nicollet County, along with some neighborhoods on Mankato’s northern and western edges and a sliver of southwestern Le Sueur County including Kasota.
District 19B
DFLer Frederick topped GOPer Jeremy Loger in a race between two Mankatoans looking to replace Considine in District 19B.
Frederick had 60% of the vote to 40% for Loger with all precincts reporting, a vote margin of 11,906 to 8,028.
Neither had run for political office before, and Frederick ran a traditional campaign of participating in forums, raising funds, posting yard signs, and sending out brochures while Loger appeared to have done little or none of those activities.
While District 19B includes Eagle Lake and townships adjacent to Mankato, it’s dominated by Mankato, which has elected Democrats to the state House every election since 1986.
District 23B
Rep. Jeremy Munson, R-Lake Crystal, overcame challenger Leroy McClelland, DFL-South Bend Township, with 65% of the vote to McClelland’s 35%, with 55 of 57 precincts reporting just before 1 a.m. Wednesday as this edition of The Free Press went to press.
Munson, a financial consultant and business owner, was first elected in a February 2018 special election following the resignation of Republican Rep. Tony Cornish and won a full term the following November.
McClelland is a South Bend Township supervisor and an Xcel Energy plant worker.
District 23B covers most of Blue Earth County, excluding Eagle Lake, Mankato and nearby townships. The sprawling district also includes part of southern Le Sueur County, western Waseca County and much of Watonwan County.
District 16B
Rep. Paul Torkelson, R-Lake Hanska, won a convincing victory over Mindy Kimmel, DFL-New Ulm, for the second straight election.
Torkelson picked up nearly 68% of the vote to Kimmel’s 32%.
Torkelson, a farmer and former teacher, has served six terms in the House. Kimmel, a licensed marriage counselor and family therapist, made her first run for office against Torkelson in 2018, falling by a 63-37% margin in the traditionally conservative district.
House District 16B encompasses all of Brown County, a portion of Redwood County and a small sliver of Renville County.
District 24A
Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, defeated Tom Shea, DFL-Owatonna.
Petersburg grabbed more than 61% of the vote to Shea’s 39%.
A church administrator, Petersburg comfortably won a fourth term in the district — which includes Waseca, Owatonna and northeastern Waseca County and northwestern Steele County — in 2018. Shea, a retired county commissioner and county administrator, was looking to return to the Legislature 40 years after representing Owatonna and the surrounding area in the early 1980s.
District 20A
Republican Brian Pfarr defeated Democrat Erina Prom, both of Le Sueur, in a race to replace Republican Rep. Bob Vogel, of Elko New Market, who is retiring after three terms in the House.
Pfarr had nearly 69% of the vote to Prom’s 31%.
Prom is a member of the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board and a stay-at-home mom, and Pfarr is a bank president and Minnesota National Guard commander.
The oddly shaped District 20A starts just north of Mankato and ends just south of Lakeville, encompassing most of the western two-thirds of Le Sueur County and the southern half of Scott County. It includes Le Sueur, Le Center and Cleveland, many of the lake homes northeast of Mankato, and the cities of Belle Plaine and New Prague.
