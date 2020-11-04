U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn has declared victory in the 1st Congressional District race as all precincts reported in Wednesday.
"I’m honored by the opportunity to serve Minnesota for another two years in the U.S. House of Representatives, and I look forward to continuing to fight on behalf of our southern Minnesota values and rural way of life,” Hagedorn said in a statement Wednesday.
As of 3:16 p.m., Hagedorn led Feehan by more than 10,000 votes as the final precinct reported in. Third-party candidate Bill Rood of the Grassroots — Legalize Cannabis Party garnered 21,050 votes, or about 6% of the vote total.
Feehan campaign spokesperson Ben Reimler said the campaign is still monitoring the election results and weighing its options going forward.
There are pending court cases that may or may not allow for the counting of some ballots that were received by mail after Election Day, so final numbers could change.
The race is a rematch between both major party candidates. Hagedorn narrowly defeated Feehan by slightly more than 1,300 votes in 2018 with about 300,000 votes cast.
The campaign to represent Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District garnered national attention because of how close the 2018 election was for Republicans. Though Donald Trump carried southern Minnesota by 15 points in 2016, the district had consistently voted for then-Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Walz from his first term in 2006 to his gubernatorial run in 2018.
From the start, Hagedorn and Feehan aggressively sought to spell out clear differences between them. And both argued the other wasn’t fit to serve in office.
Hagedorn faced several ethics scandals in recent months, which Feehan seized as evidence of personal corruption in Hagedorn's office. The Republican representative accused Feehan of being paid to run for office by nonprofits backed by Democratic donors, which Feehan and more than one nonprofit denied.
Hagedorn, of Blue Earth, is a former U.S. Department of the Treasury official who worked to get legislation passed in Congress.
Feehan, of North Mankato, is a U.S. Army veteran and a former National Guard captain who was a teacher before he was tapped to work in the White House in 2013. From there, he served as a deputy assistant secretary of defense.
Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District is comprised of the southern 21 counties of the state. The district runs along the southern border and slightly juts upward to encompass parts of south-central Minnesota, including Nicollet, Le Sueur, and Brown counties as well as parts of Cottonwood and Rice counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.