MANKATO — U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn was leading the 1st District congressional race early Wednesday morning with some 93 percent of the vote in.
As of about 1 a.m. Wednesday, Hagedorn garnered 168,247 votes, or almost 49% of the vote to Feehan’s 157,309 votes or 46%. Bill Rood of the Grassroots — Legalize Cannabis Party won 19,870 votes and 267 people wrote in candidates for a total of 345,693 votes cast thus far with 650 of 697 precincts reported.
There are pending court cases that may or may not allow for the counting of some ballots that were received by mail after Election Day, so final numbers could change.
The race is a rematch between both major party candidates. Hagedorn narrowly defeated Feehan by slightly more than 1,300 votes in 2018 with about 300,000 votes cast.
Rood, who describes himself as left-Libertarian, has publicly condemned Democrats in social media posts and has voted for both Hagedorn and President Donald Trump in the past. He ran on a platform of ending U.S. involvement in armed conflicts and a single-payer health system, among other issues.
From the start, Hagedorn and Feehan aggressively sought to spell out clear differences between them. And both argued the other wasn’t fit to serve in office.
Hagedorn portrayed Feehan as a carpetbagger paid to run for office, “handpicked by Nancy Pelosi,” pushing an alleged “far-left” agenda that would hurt residents across the state. Feehan portrayed Hagedorn as a representative who supports special interests, and who allegedly used his office to enrich his friends and staffers rather than serve the people of southern Minnesota.
Hagedorn and Feehan did not respond to calls for comment Wednesday morning.
The campaign to represent Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District garnered national attention because of how close the 2018 election was for Republicans. Though Trump carried southern Minnesota by 15 points in 2016, the district had consistently voted for then-Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Walz from his first term in 2006 to his gubernatorial run in 2018.
The conservative swing led many poll-watchers and politicos to project another slim Hagedorn victory in the months leading up to the election, but a recent Cook Political report rating had the race as a toss-up.
Hagedorn has been dogged in recent months by ethics-related scandals.
His congressional office was found earlier this year to have paid companies tied to his staffers or their relatives for bulk-mail correspondence, which experts say may have violated House ethics rules.
Hagedorn said he fired his chief of staff as soon as he learned of the situation and an internal investigation revealed he took appropriate action, though political watchdogs say he likely will face an investigation by the House Ethics Committee.
Hagedorn’s working relationship with a local radio DJ who worked as an advertising consultant came to light last month as media experts expressed concern over KTOE afternoon talk show host Al Travis Thielfoldt having Hagedorn on the air without disclosing the work Thielfoldt was paid to do for the Hagedorn campaign.
Though experts say there’s nothing illegal about the relationship as long as Hagedorn never paid for interview time on the radio, Thielfoldt’s invoices to the campaign may trigger a Federal Communications Commission inquiry into the relationship and into KTOE’s business practices as Thielfoldt listed radio interview times as part of his monthly invoices.
Thielfoldt dismissed potential payola concerns earlier this month and said the invoices contained reports of when he knew Hagedorn was on the radio that month, along with Google searches for other articles and TV appearances Hagedorn made.
Hagedorn’s campaign has said the congressman never paid for interview time, and he denied ever paying anyone to come on the radio.
In recent weeks, Hagedorn’s campaign has faced questions over whether it used office space inside the basement of the Brett’s Building in downtown Mankato for free without declaring the in-kind donation, a potential violation of federal campaign law.
Feehan faced his own allegations in late September after Hagedorn accused the Democrat of being paid by liberal-aligned nonprofits to run for office.
Hagedorn claims Feehan was paid almost $500,000 from 2017 through 2019 for nonexistent work. Those nonprofits, from a military think-tank to an education policy group, have publicly said in recent weeks Feehan was paid properly for consulting work. Feehan has dismissed the accusations as an attempted smokescreen to hide Hagedorn’s ethical issues.
Hagedorn is a former U.S. Department of the Treasury official who worked to get legislation passed in Congress. He’s the son of former Congressman Tom Hagedorn, who represented parts of the district in the 1970s and ‘80s.
Feehan is a U.S. Army veteran and a former National Guard captain who was a teacher in Illinois and Indiana for several years before he was tapped to work in the White House in 2013. From there, he served as a deputy assistant secretary of defense — at one point, he was acting assistant secretary of defense for readiness in President Barack Obama’s administration.
Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District is comprised of the southern 21 counties of the state. The district runs along the southern border and slightly juts upward to encompass parts of south-central Minnesota, including Nicollet, Le Sueur, and Brown counties as well as parts of Cottonwood and Rice counties.
