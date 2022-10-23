Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.