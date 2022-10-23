MANKATO — The 1st District Congress race is a rematch just months after voters cast ballots in a special election to fill out the term of late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, and contenders have conducted a civil campaign that is not the norm.
The death of Hagedorn from cancer last February triggered a special election in August to fill out the remaining 4 1/2 months of Hagedorn’s term.
Brad Finstad, R-New Ulm, beat Jeff Ettinger, D-Austin, by a 51-47% margin in that special election.
Both men decry the vitriol and anger that dominates current politics and have run civil campaigns that lack the name calling and shouting that mark many federal and state elections.
“That’s the southern Minnesota way,” said Finstad of being able to disagree respectfully. “You look at township boards, county boards, city councils — there aren’t agreements on everything but we treat each other with respect. We need more civil behavior and fortunately Jeff must see it the same way, too.”
Ettinger agrees. “Brad is much more oriented in not name calling and throwing elbows and screaming, and I’ve campaigned trying to be a caring, listening person. Hopefully that comes across to people,” Ettinger said.
Since the special election, the 1st District’s borders have changed slightly due to redistricting. The swing district sprawls across southern Minnesota, from the South Dakota to Wisconsin borders. Mankato and St. Peter remain in the 1st District, while Le Sueur County moved from the 1st to the 2nd District. The 1st picked up Red Wing in redistricting.
Ettinger believes redistricting probably favors Democrats a bit and believes he will do better in the general election, where more people will vote, than in the special election.
“I fell 4%, 5,000 votes short in the special election. There will probably be about 200,000 more votes (in the Nov. 8 election).” He thinks having college students back will also benefit him.
“I was at MSU with Gov. Walz and we had an excited group of students there.”
Finstad, a farmer and graduate of the University of Minnesota is also a soil lab operator, who served in the state Legislature and headed the regional USDA Rural Development Office in the Trump Administration.
Ettinger, an attorney, moved from California to Austin more than 30 years ago to join Hormel Foods and retired in 2016 after 11 years as the company’s CEO. He heads the Hormel Foundation, which donates funds to charities in Austin.
Pocketbook/crime
Finstad said the economy, inflation, the cost of groceries and fuel as well as crime are at the forefront for voters in the district.
“Rarely do you have a time in our history where there’s such uniform agreement on issues keeping people up at night. No matter who I talk to, it’s pocketbook issues and crime.”
He said one way Congress can limit inflation is “rein in spending and the printing of money.”
Finstad said the country went from being a net energy exporter three years ago to now being dependent on foreign oil and fuel. He said high gas prices increase the prices of everything else, including food.
Ettinger agrees economic issues are a top concern, but said it’s simplistic to blame inflation on President Joe Biden or Democrats.
“There’s no doubt inflation is a legitimate concern. But blaming it on certain votes or the Democrat Party isn’t correct. There is inflation all over the world and they didn’t have the same votes and economic policies we had.”
Ettinger said the accusation of wild spending also doesn’t ring true. “We’ve reduced the deficit by $1 trillion (under Biden).”
On his website, Ettinger has a 10-point plan to help reduce inflation. He said some of those things have been enacted — using the strategic oil reserves and using E15 in summer.
“That helped but now we have the Saudis reducing oil production.”
He said allowing Medicare to negotiate drug costs and incentives for more green energy, part of the Inflation Reduction Act, also helps with inflation.
Abortion
Finstad said he opposes abortion but said it is constitutionally protected in Minnesota. “I think Democrats locally and nationally have tried to make it a wedge issue. But we have (abortion rights) in constitutional language so nothing changes in Minnesota.”
He said more focus should be on the success of crisis pregnancy programs, including in Mankato and New Ulm, that help pregnant women going through pregnancy without them seeking abortions.
“Those programs are neighbors helping neighbors, and I don’t think they get talked about enough,” Finstad said.
Ettinger said it was a mistake when the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. “It had been established precedent for over 50 years, and its elimination has created chaos for women all over the country.
“I would codify Roe v. Wade into law,” Ettinger said.
2nd Amendment supporters
Both candidates say they support the Second Amendment although Ettinger said he wants more policies to ensure people who shouldn’t have guns can’t buy them “through the back door.”
As for the results of the 2020 election, both men accept them, although Finstad said he certainly isn’t happy with the president in office.
“We have President Biden and he’s maybe the worst president we’ve had. I’m so frustrated with his lack of leadership on so many fronts. But the fact of the matter is he is our president,” Finstad said.
Touting civility
Both candidates say they seek to govern with common sense, decorum and by working across the aisle whenever they can.
Finstad notes his strong roots in the community and being a fourth-generation farmer.
“My wife and I have a love for our community and are raising our seven children here. My Norwegian background taught me to make our backyard better and leave it better. I don’t think our recent politics and policies have been our best effort.”
Ettinger also touts his long tie to the district and his work in the Austin area where he still lives.
“My focus is really about representing the whole district. I believe Congress in general and particularly in southern Minnesota have taken a winner-take-all approach. I have gotten things done in the community on a less partisan basis, and I want to do the same in Congress.”
Besides the two major party candidates on the ballot Nov. 8, two other candidates are running.
Richard Reisdorf, of Mankato, is running in the Legal Marijuana Now Party. He received 1.3% of the vote in the special election in August. Brian Abrahamson, running in the Grassroots Legalize Cannabis Party, is a new candidate on the November ballot.
