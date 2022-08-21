ST. PETER — Nicollet County Sheriff Dave Lange and Sheriff’s Office investigator Marc Chadderdon will face off in the sheriff’s election Nov. 8.
They came out on top in a three-way primary race.
Lange took 55.96% of the primary vote, Chadderdon garnered 24.1%, and Mankato police officer Chad Honetschlager came in third at 19.9%.
“I was very pleased with the results,” Lange said of the primary. “The numbers came in my favor and are looking good.
“I think people, overall, are satisfied with what I’ve done the last 20 years and hopefully they want to keep me in to provide law enforcement and keep people safe,” Lange said.
Chadderdon is confident his numbers will improve in the general election.
He said he didn’t spend much on advertising prior to the primary while Lange spent more, sending a flyer to residents.
“And a lot of our ballots in the county went out 30 days before the election — a lot of our townships do a mail-in voting.” Chadderdon said issues came up after many people likely had already voted.
Particularly, he noted that he got the endorsement from the Nicollet County deputies union just two days before the primary. “That doesn’t happen very often, so I think that will be a benefit,” Chadderdon said.
“Those deputies know both of us very well and work with us, so when they’re concerned, it’s obvious we have some issues (in the department).”
But Lange doubts the endorsement for his opponent comes from a broad number of deputies. The union doesn’t say how many members voted and presumably a simple majority of union members who cast ballots generated the endorsement. Lange said he suspects a fairly small number of deputies voted for Chadderdon’s endorsement.
Lange said Chadderdon’s focus on the endorsement causes unnecessary division.
“I guess I don’t agree with that being pushed out the way it is. It’s not a 100% endorsement. It’s unfortunate my opponent is using that. It puts a wedge in things and we’ll have to rebuild things after the election.”
Spending disagreement
Chadderdon has highlighted what he sees as unnecessary spending in the department, saying the budget was $2 million when Lange took office and now it’s $5 million. He criticized the purchase of three boats and the pickup that Lange drives.
He said that while the budget and deputy staff have more than doubled, the population of the community hasn’t increased nearly that much during Lange’s tenure.
Lange disputes the portrayal of a wild spender.
He said the boats are necessary in a county with a long border with the Minnesota River and that contains Swan Lake. He said the boats were obtained with federal funds and are needed when doing searches for drowning victims.
Lange said his pickup was purchased to pull a trailer that was used by Public Health for vaccine clinics and serves as a mobile command center for the department.
The sheriff said the increase in staff is due to more crimes tied to mental health issues and drugs, which can pose more danger to deputies who respond without a partner.
Lange
Lange has served as sheriff for the past 20 years and served his entire 37-year law enforcement career in Nicollet County, starting as a jailer dispatcher at 18 and serving as a patrolman in North Mankato for 11 years.
He said one of the biggest changes he made as sheriff that he’s most proud of is separating the jail and dispatch functions. He also worked with North Mankato to have the sheriff’s dispatch take all the city’s 911 calls.
Chadderdon
Chadderdon has nearly 30 years in law enforcement including 25 in the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office.
In 1994 he joined the Le Center Police Department and then worked for the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office and briefly as police chief in Cleveland.
In 1995 he joined the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, serving as a jailer/dispatcher, deputy and for the last 16 years criminal investigator.
Chadderdon started the Minnesota South Central Investigators Coalition in 2008. The group has provided training to thousands of officers and a network to share information to assist in tracking and apprehending individuals involved in criminal activity in southern Minnesota.
Early voting, including mail-in balloting or in-person voting, starts Sept. 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.