ST. PETER — Nicollet County Sheriff Dave Lange and the department's investigator Marc Chadderdon will face off in the Nov. 8 general election for the top law enforcement spot in the county.
Lange was the obvious voter favorite in Tuesday's primary, with 55.96% of the share of the total at 3,572 votes to Chadderdon's 1,538 votes, which is 24.1% of the total. Mankato police officer Chad Honetschlager came in third with 1,273 votes or 19.94% of the total.
Lange, who has been sheriff for 20 years, previously told The Free Press he thinks he’s led the department well through the changing times and technologies and hopes to continue as he seeks his sixth term.
Chadderdon has nearly 30 years in law enforcement including 25 in the Sheriff’s Office. He ran a hard-hitting campaign, criticizing Lange for overspending and failing to do outreach to minority populations. He said that while the budget and deputy staff have more than doubled, the population of the community hasn’t increased nearly that much during Lange’s tenure.
The sheriff said in an interview before the primary that the increase in staff during his tenure was necessary as needs and duties of the department changed.
“There are more crimes tied to mental health issues and drugs," Lange said. "Twenty years ago I had five deputies that went to calls with one deputy that should have been two-deputy calls. Now we have two deputies respond (to potentially dangerous calls). It’s best for the safety of the deputies and the public.”
And, Lange said, things like a DWI arrest that used to take little time can now tie up a deputy for two or three hours.
Unlike his opponents who spent their careers in law enforcement, Honetschlager started his career in working in sales and project management before becoming an officer. He'd said that as sheriff he would've supported spending on programs that provide help to people who are charged with crimes to keep them from reoffending.
