LE SUEUR — The tallies are in, and voters in the Le Sueur-Henderson school district approved up to $39.9 million in bonds that will be used to build a two-story preK-5 building at the middle school and high school campus.
This means Park Elementary will be demolished.
Despite approving the first question on the referendum by a vote of 1,219 yes votes to 1,080 no votes, additional upgrades were rejected.
That upgrade measure, with a vote of 1,186 saying no while 1,094 said yes, included up to $6 million in infrastructure improvements at the middle school and high school. The specific projects would have included the replacement of aging heating and ventilation equipment that was not done in prior referendum work, upgrades to the secure entrance area and fixing up the tennis court.
Voters also said no to up to $5.65 million for improvements to school sites such as the career and tech area. The vote on that measure was 1,258 no votes to 1,011 yes votes.
The district hopes to receive bids in spring 2023 and open the new building in fall 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.