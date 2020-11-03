MANKATO — Voters lined up outside local polling locations Tuesday morning as an already brisk voting season continues into Election Day.
At the former MRCI building on Map Drive, east of the Minnesota State University campus, about 50 people were lined up outside prior to the start of voting at 7 a.m. (Polls remain open until 8 p.m., but anyone in line by then will be allowed to vote.)
Brendan O’Halloran walked in to vote with help from his wife Beth-Ann. Brendan is being treated for stage 4 brain cancer and carried a machine that administers his treatments with him. His doctors told him to do “normal things” after his brain surgery, so he decided to vote in person instead of absentee even though it took a little extra time.
“It’s very satisfying putting your ballot in the machine and being counted,” he said.
At the polling location at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in lower North Mankato, 100 people had voted before 8 a.m. and a steady flow of voters continued coming in.
"We had people waiting in line at (6:35 a.m.)," said election judge Duane Rader. This was only his second time being a judge, with the first being this year's primary election.
"This is more fun. In the primary we maybe got 50 people all day long. It makes time go quicker when there are people coming in."
Rader, who is superintendent of parks and water for the city of North Mankato, said he thought it was important to volunteer to judge. "The city is real involved in (the election system), and it's an important election."
Adrianna Lobitz, 23, was also serving as a first-time judge at St. Paul's.
"I know a lot of judges are older so being younger I thought it was important to help," said Lobitz, a recent college graduate. "And I know a lot of women fought hard for me to be able to vote so I wanted to do my part. I'm really enjoying it."
She, like the other judges at all the polling locations, was helping voters while ensuring social distancing and promoting other safety measures, including the single use of pens, masking, plexiglass partitions and sanitizing.
At the Map Drive polling site voter Markell Farnsworth was one of the first in line to cast his first vote in Minnesota. The Orlando, Florida, native is attending Minnesota State University and majoring in dance education.
"It's important for me to vote." He said gay marriage rights and health care are two of the big issues for him.
Farnsworth said politics has been a big topic among friends and he knows the political divide is strong.
"I have friends of varying political views so I try not to cause problems if they don't hold my views. But you also have to address issues to solve issues, so it's a fine line."
While early turnout Tuesday was brisk, a record number of voters have already cast absentee ballots. A power outage at the Map Drive polling site was short-lived.
Secretary of State Steve Simon said late Monday that more than 1.8 million absentee ballots had been returned and accepted —about 62% of the total turnout in the 2016 presidential election.
In Blue Earth County about 20,000 absentee ballots had been accepted with Nicollet County accepting more than 10,000.
Beyond the presidential race, Minnesota voters will elect a U.S. senator, decide several closely watched races for the U.S. House, and determine which party controls the House and the Senate in the Minnesota Legislature.
