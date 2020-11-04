Delayed outcome was predictable
Most area residents who are intensely interested in politics were doing the same thing in the wee hours of Wednesday morning — flipping between TV news channels or hitting the refresh button on political websites.
Minnesota State University political science professor Kevin Parsneau wasn't one of them.
"I shut it down and went to bed at midnight," Parsneau said.
That wouldn't be a surprise to people who tuned in to a "what to expect on election night" webinar last week hosted by Parsneau and MSU colleague Fred Slocum. Parsneau said then he only saw one scenario where the outcome of the presidential race would be largely determined on Tuesday night — if Joe Biden won Florida. When Donald Trump locked down that state, Parsneau was confident nothing meaningful would happen before morning.
Viewers of the webinar would also know why Parsneau wasn't surprised that Wisconsin and Michigan, where Trump had the lead when the professor hit the hay, had switched to a Biden lead by the time he awoke. He predicted there would be a "red mirage" in those states followed by a "blue shift."
That's because most of the votes being counted on Tuesday night were those cast on Election Day by voters who were disproportionately Trump supporters — people who weren't as concerned about COVID-19 when casting an in-person ballot and who, because of the president's numerous allegations about mail-in balloting, were skeptical of that option.
Democrats, by contrast, were overwhelmingly represented by the mail-in votes that elections officials in places like Wisconsin and Michigan began counting in earnest overnight and into Wednesday morning. By afternoon, both states were in Biden's column.
Like Parsneau, Misti Harper called it a night before the wave of mail-in votes began to be counted in Wisconsin overnight. She described feeling heartbroken and despondent at the results as of late Tuesday, feeling like it was shaping up to be another repeat of Trump's 2016 victory.
When she woke up, she saw the mail-in votes were coming through for Biden. She'd read about how blue waves of mail-in votes could overtake early red mirages in the lead up to the election, but it was another thing to see it happen.
"I haven't felt political hope in a long time," she said. "It's just been so inspiring and so remarkable."
Harper, a visiting assistant professor at Gustavus Adolphus College specializing in Black and women's history, credited Black and brown voters in the northern swing states for the "Herculean shove back."
“I’d be remiss if I didn’t say it’s Black and brown voters who are pushing this blue wave,” she said. "Because these votes are coming from places like Milwaukee, Detroit, Flint, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh."
She and fellow Gustavus assistant professor Marian Broida attended the local Indivisible chapter's "count every vote" rallies in St. Peter and Mankato. Broida had a similar election night experience, going to bed feeling "pretty awful" before the shift then waking up to more encouraging news.
"I was worried that votes would not be counted properly," said Broida, who teaches religion and coordinates the college's interfaith program. "But in fact they seem to be proceeding."
That same shift could still give Biden the electoral votes of Georgia and Pennsylvania, Parsneau said. But even without Georgia or Pennsylvania, where the race is unlikely to be decided before Friday, Biden will reach the necessary total of 270 electoral votes by winning Nevada, where he held a narrow lead with more than 75% of votes counted.
"It could be later today or tomorrow," Parsneau said Wednesday afternoon.
While the delayed outcome was predictable, Tuesday brought one big surprise for Democrats, he said. The level of mail-in balloting had made Democrats think they had a substantial edge in motivation. Election Day proved otherwise.
"It turned out there was a great deal of Republican enthusiasm, mostly on Election Day," he said.
Trump comes up short locally
President Trump tried hard to win Minnesota in 2020 after narrowly losing here in 2016, adding campaign staff, buying TV ads and making multiple visits, including a rally at the Mankato airport in August.
Both statewide and in the Mankato area, the effort had results in a couple of ways. Trump received 127,000 more votes statewide in his reelection bid. And he increased his margin of the vote in Minnesota from 44.9% in 2016 to 45.3% this year.
The problem for the president was that his enhanced turnout was dwarfed by the increased number of Minnesotans voting for the Democratic candidate this year compared to four years ago. Statewide, Joe Biden won 324,000 more votes in the state than Hillary Clinton did — 52.4% of the vote compared to Clinton's 46.4%.
It was a similar story in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties. The president received nearly 1,000 more votes this year in Blue Earth County while boosting his tally in Nicollet County by more than 500. Biden's performance compared to Clinton, though, was striking — 3,708 more votes in Blue Earth County and 1,728 more in Nicollet County.
Part of the difference can be attributed to increased enthusiasm by DFL-leaning voters. The other factor was a big drop in the number of Minnesotans opting for third-party candidates in the presidential race. Statewide, nearly 9% of votes cast in 2016 were for someone other than Trump or Clinton. In Blue Earth and Nicollet counties, more than 10% of ballots had a vote for a third-party candidate.
This year, barely 2% of Minnesotans voted for a presidential candidate other than Biden or Trump, with voters in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties doing that just 2.7% and 2.5% of the time, respectively. It appears the vast majority of those 2016 protest voters went the way of Biden in 2020, as he topped 50% not just statewide but also in the two counties.
The trend doesn't necessarily carry over to heavily conservative counties. In Le Sueur County, Trump picked up a whopping 1,687 additional votes this year, increasing his share to 64%. Biden surpassed Clinton's total by barely 1,000 in that county.
A mostly peaceful day
Because of the intensity of this year's campaign, some were worried about vandalism, voter intimidation or other partisan hooliganism.
With one exception, it didn't happen.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety responded to one election-related call. Groups were gathered to rally for Donald Trump and Joe Biden at Madison Avenue and Victory Drive Tuesday afternoon. A passing motorist returned and started a confrontation, Associate Director of Public Safety Dan Schisel said. The woman was cited for disorderly conduct.
New districts coming in 2022
This was the last election using current lines for legislative and congressional districts. By 2022, the districts will be redrawn using the tally from the 2020 census to ensure that each U.S. House district, state House district and state Senate district has an equal number of residents.
Even state senators, who normally serve for four years between elections, will be on the ballot in two years because of redistricting.
The Republican Party may feel some sadness when saying goodbye to the old districts. Republican candidates averaged 58% of the vote in the three Senate districts that include Blue Earth, Nicollet and Le Sueur counties on Tuesday and 59% in the six House districts closest to Mankato.
The success of area Republicans also leaves them vulnerable in redistricting in a way that Democrats aren't. There's no danger that two incumbent Democratic senators or two DFL representatives will end up in the same district when the lines are redrawn in south-central Minnesota.
That's because there aren't two incumbent Democrats in the Mankato area in either house of the Legislature. The only remaining DFLers in the area are a pair of Mankatoans — Sen. Nick Frentz and Luke Frederick, who will replace the retiring Rep. Jack Considine.
With population declining in rural counties, outstate districts overwhelmingly represented by Republicans will grow in size geographically to gather enough residents to match the more compact urban districts where population is increasing. So it's inevitable that some incumbent Republicans will end up in the same district in the 2022 election, forcing some to retire or relocate or fight it out in a primary election.
Staff writer Kristine Goodrich contributed to this report.
