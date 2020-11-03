ST. PETER — The rematch went to the incumbent in the District 5 Nicollet County Board race.
John Luepke defeated Bruce Beatty in the race for the Nicollet County Board seat.
Luepke received a total of 2,176 votes, or 56%, while Beatty received 1,693 votes, or 44% with all 13 precincts reporting.
This will be Luepke’s second term as Nicollet County commissioner. Beatty was in the seat before losing it to Luepke.
Luepke lives on a fourth-generation family farm near Courtland and has served on the St. Paul’s Lutheran School Board, Church Council and Endowment committee.
He also served on the Minnesota Soybean Processor’s board for nine years and also formerly served as president and vice president for the New Ulm Farm City Hub Club.
Beatty, a former District 5 commissioner from 2006-2017, has been a veterinarian for more than 30 years, working at the St. Michael Veterinary Clinic and New Ulm Regional Veterinary Center.
He has also worked on county planning and zoning and county fair boards prior to his service as commissioner.
The 5th district includes the cities of Courtland, Nicollet, Lafayette and parts of North Mankato.
Luepke partnered with Nicollet County Public Works Director Seth Greenwood to raise a section of County Road 21 north of Courtland, which had been submerged underwater since 2018. The project is expected to be completed by the summer or fall of 2021.
There are pending court cases that may or may not allow for the counting of some ballots that were received by mail after Election Day, so final numbers could change.
