MANKATO — DFL Rep. Luke Frederick of Mankato and Republican challenger Dar Vosburg are going head to head to represent House District 18B this Nov. 8, and getting a bonding bill is a common theme among both campaigns.
Frederick was first elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives in 2020. During his freshman year in office, Frederick helped fund children’s museums throughout the state, helped pass a program called Helmets to Hardhats to support veterans coming back from overseas to help them transition back into regular life and helped update the Vulnerable Adults Act.
This time around, Frederick said his biggest priority continues to be advocating for mental health.
“By that I mean not only making more services available. I also mean getting people in the field,” he said.
Frederick said he has partnered with Minnesota State University’s Center for Rural Behavioral Health.
“Which will not only provide a training ground for future mental health providers, it will also give the community and frankly all of southern Minnesota a space to receive the help that they need,” he said.
This being a budgeting year, Frederick said his biggest priorities in that regard include making sure the state’s budget surplus is put to use in a fair way and funding mental health resources.
Frederick said he’s also focused on making sure a bonding bill gets passed after lawmakers failed to pass one last session.
“There’s also bonding projects across the state, and the longer that these get delayed, the higher the costs go, so we need to get those done ASAP,” Frederick said.
“That includes projects like MSU for Armstrong Hall. That includes Mankato’s wastewater treatment facility. That includes children’s museums that need capital upgrades.”
Frederick said he would like to see lawmakers reconvene to try to get a bonding bill passed before next session starts.
“I don’t know if this is the ideal side of me, like the person who wants to say we can still get this done even if others are saying it’s a pipedream. I would love to see a special session after the elections and before the January regular session begins,” he said.
When asked whether he believes the 2020 election results, Frederick said he does.
“Our elections were real. They actually happened. While people may not like the outcomes of elections because they may have a preferred candidate, that doesn’t automatically mean that the elections were rigged. When people spew lies that somehow the elections were not real, that harms democracy when people simply don’t like the outcome,” he said.
Dar Vosburg has lived in Minnesota for her entire life. She has been a realtor since 1997 and a broker/owner since 2004. She has also been a Greater Mankato Rotarian since 1998 and is a member of Greater Mankato Growth, a member of the board of directors for the Realtor Association of Southern Minnesota and a member and director of Women Executives in Business. This is her first time running for office.
She said the issues most important to her during this race include inflation, crime rates and education.
“What I’m hearing that’s important to most of my constituents is inflation, the gas prices, it’s ridiculous if you go to the store how much stuff is costing. Crime, it’s not as bad here as it is in the Twin Cities, but people are worried about that,” she said.
“And then education, people want to make sure that kids are getting a good education. There’s been over 500 kids who have left the district in the last few years.”
Focusing on the budget, Vosburg said her priorities include tax cuts for Minnesotans, but said she is also focused on passing a bonding bill.
“We talk about the bonding bill. They didn’t get it done, and they weren’t able to do it. I would like to make sure that gets taken care of, especially the wastewater treatment system in Mankato is failing, and costs are going up, so if we wait until next year, that’ll be possibly even more, so that’s one thing I’d like to focus on is that,” she said.
When asked if she believes the 2020 election results, Vosburg said she didn’t know.
“I don’t know what to believe. My focus is going forward. There’s nothing we can do even if there was something, if something happened. My focus is going forward,” she said.
House District 18B encompasses Eagle Lake, Mankato precincts 1-4, 6, 8-10 and 11-16, Mankato Township precincts 2 and 3 and Skyline.
