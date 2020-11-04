As the 2020 presidential election drags on, about 40 south-central Minnesota residents gathered in Erlandson Park late Wednesday afternoon in a show of support for ongoing vote-counting measures.
The Mankato rally, put on by organizers of liberal-leaning Indivisible of St. Peter/Greater Mankato, was part celebration of the election and a call to action in case there are uncounted ballots, according to rally-goers. Organizers held a similar rally in St. Peter earlier in the day.
“We live in what should be a democracy, and every vote should be counted,” said Marysa Storm of Owatonna.
Concerns over vote-tallying have spread in recent weeks as President Donald Trump repeatedly alleged potential voter fraud and ballot-rigging leading up to the election. Though voting and election experts say instances of voter fraud are exceedingly rare in the U.S., Trump continued to express concerns Wednesday.
“To me, this is a very sad moment and we will win this,” Trump said early Wednesday morning. “And as far as I’m concerned, we have already won this.”
Trump continued to tweet about the election yesterday alleging election officials in contested states such as Wisconsin and Michigan, which have been declared for former Vice President Joe Biden, are fraudulently adding votes.
“They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country!” Trump tweeted.
The 2020 presidential election historically differs from previous elections due to the significant increase in mail-in ballots across the country, spurred on by concerns over COVID-19. Of those, many are projected to skew Democratic.
Yurie Hong, organizer for the local Indivisible chapter, said those votes should still be counted no matter who people voted for.
”The most important thing is to let the poll workers do their job and make sure that all the votes are counted, that we enfranchise as many people as possible,” Hong said. “In a country that says it values democracy and government for, and by the people, the people’s voices should be heard. As many as possible.”
Trump has said he plans to go to the Supreme Court to stop vote counting in some states. And the Trump campaign has already filed lawsuits in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia for more access to polling places, among other legal challenges around the country over whether ballots received in the mail by election officials after Election Day can still be counted. Republicans argue there should be firm cut-offs for mail-in ballots.
While some rallygoers said they were concerned over the Republican challenges in vote-tallying, others like Maurice Staley of Mankato weren’t as concerned.
”My faith in America rests upon democracy,” he said. “Every person of ever color, every creed, every religion makes up the fabric of this country.
”I really believe that the power of the people is going to override any injustice attempting to thwart the democracy that’s demonstrated through voting.”
