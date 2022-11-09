MANKATO — Mayor Najwa Massad and Council member Jessica Hatanpa, both first-term Mankato council members, cruised to reelection Tuesday, but council veteran Karen Foreman was toppled after coming under criticism for her snowbird status.
And in a race with no incumbents, lifelong area resident Kevin Bores prevailed.
Voters citywide cast ballots in the mayoral race, with first-term Mayor Najwa Massad receiving 69.7% — 9,567 votes — to 29.9% for challenger Toby Leonard, who tallied 4,111, with all 19 Mankato precincts counted just after midnight.
For Massad, a Lebanese-American immigrant and longtime local caterer and restaurateur, it was an even more dominant victory than the 57% of the vote she received in the 2018 general election over Bukata Hayes. Leonard, a security counselor at the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center who operates a gun and ammunition sales business, ran for mayor in 2018 but didn’t survive the primary.
Voters in three of Mankato’s five council wards were selecting who will represent them in City Hall for the next four years. The other two wards — plus the citywide councilor-at-large seat — will be on the 2024 ballot.
In Ward 1, it was a repeat of the 2014 contest won by Foreman over Mankato native Michael McLaughlin. The ward covers the neighborhoods on the eastern and central portions of Mankato’s hilltop.
Foreman won the first time with 53% of the vote. This year, McLaughlin tallied 58.2% to Foreman’s 41.4% — 1,925 votes to 1,368.
A retired Minnesota State University employee, Foreman was facing skepticism from some fellow council members and McLaughlin supporters about her ability to effectively represent the ward during the five months of the year she spends in Arizona.
McLaughlin, an Iraq war vet and the Blue Earth County veterans services officer, talked about his commitment to service and his desire to pay forward what he considered the gift of having a place like Mankato to grow up in.
Hatanpa, who is co-owner of a local insurance agency, easily defeated businessman Kevin Bores in Ward 5, which encompasses Mankato’s south side, mostly residential areas south of Stadium Road. Bores is a husband, father, grandfather and the man who brought Domino’s Pizza, Subway, Jersey Mike’s and other franchise foods to Mankato.
Hatanpa had 68% of the vote (1,460) to 31% (669) for Bores with all three precincts counted.
Redistricting left no incumbent council member in Ward 3, so that was the one part of the city guaranteed to bring a newcomer to the council chambers. Ward 3 includes MSU-area neighborhoods — mostly between Stadium Road and Glenwood Avenue.
Kevin Mettler defeated Minnesota State University geography professor Don Friend with 51% of the vote, or 722 votes, to 48%, or 685 for Friend.
Mettler was born and raised in the Mankato-North Mankato area, is a graduate of Loyola High School, coached football there and now oversees court programs targeting people with addictions and mental illness. He promised to represent the residents of Ward 3 while also giving a voice to the sometimes forgotten part of the population he sees in his day job.
