MANKATO — The Mankato School Board likely will have four new members next year.
Four seats on the board that governs Mankato Area Public Schools were on the ballot and four newcomers garnered the most votes on or before Election Day: Christopher Kind with 9,654 votes; Erin Roberts with 8,268 votes; Elizabeth Ratcliff with 6,844 votes; and Kenneth Reid with 6,374 votes.
Incumbent Abdi Sabrie did not win his bid to retain his seat, coming in fifth with 5,834 votes. He was the only board member who sought reelection. Longtime board members Ann Hendricks, Judi Brandon and Sara Hansen all decided to retire.
A diverse group of 18 candidates filed to run for the four seats, all of which are at large. Voters could choose up to four candidates and the top four vote-getters were elected to the four-year terms.
There are pending court cases that may or may not allow for the counting of some ballots that were received by mail after Election Day, so final numbers could change.
The pandemic, closing the achievement gap and improving communication and transparency with the public were top issues noted by multiple candidates.
Kind, 50, the top vote-getter, is director of development for Bethany Lutheran College and has one child in the district.
Kind said his top objectives include improving student assessment systems, making student expectations more clear and returning to full in-person learning as soon as safely possible.
Erin Ratcliff, 49, is a claims specialist at Social Security Administration and has one child in high school and child who is a graduate.
Ratcliff said her priorities including enhancing equity, fostering a more inclusive school culture and teaching students empathy.
Kenneth Reid, 32, of Mankato is director of African American and multicultural affairs at Minnesota State University. He does not have any children.
He said his priorities include closing the achievement gap for minority and low-income students, increasing staff cultural competency and improving teacher retention.
Erin Roberts, 40, works as a customer service trainer for The Occasions Group and serves on the district's Counseling Services Advisory Council. She has three children in the district.
Roberts said her priorities include closing the achievement gap between white students and students of color and enhancing student mental health supports.
The vote counts for Mankato School Board were:
• Jamie Aanenson: 4,246
• Michael Haskins: 5,473
• Jennifer Jacob: 5,205
• Erin Kenward: 4,326
• Christopher Kind: 9,654
• Janet Meegan: 4,594
• Jeremiah Myer: 2,923
• Raijini Saride Mysari: 3,191
• Habiba Rashid: 5,086
• Elizabeth Ratcliff: 6,844
• Kenneth Reid: 6,374
• Erin Roberts: 8,268
• Abdi Sabrie (incumbent): 5,834
• Megan Schnitker: 4,700
• Chris Shearman: 3,548
• Shannon Sinning: 5,408
• Christie Skilbred: 5,552
Results from other area school board races will be published in Thursday's Free Press and can be found at www.mankatofreepress.com.
