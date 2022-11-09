The Free Press
Voters in Maple River, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial and New Ulm approved the the renewal of expiring per-pupil tax levies Tuesday.
Maple River voters approved the renewal by a 54.1%-45.9% margin.
Maple River was voting to keep the $267.82 per pupil rate that is scheduled to expire after taxes payable in 2023. The rate would be applicable for 10 years beginning with taxes payable in 2024.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial voters approved the renewal of the operating referendum authority, which is set around $45 per pupil, 62.6%-37.4%.
The levy would be in place for 10 years.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial voters also were asked to vote on a second item, one that will continue to fund technology expenses, and that passed 64.1%-35.9%.
The measure generates money for technology in the district that would be made available for, among other uses, acquisition of different technology such as computers, installation, software support and maintenance, improved technology equipment and cost of training.
It will raise about $275,177 for taxes payable in 2023, the first year it is to be levied, and would be authorized for 10 years.
There will be no additional cost to property taxpayers for the technology levy renewal.
New Ulm voted 59.6%-40.4% to keep the $779 per pupil rate scheduled to expire after taxes payable this year.
The proposed authorization will increase each year by the rate of inflation and be applicable for 10 years beginning with taxes payable next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.