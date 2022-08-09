MANKATO — Incumbent Najwa Massad advanced to Mankato’s mayoral general election, but the race to join her on the ballot was too close to call as of late Tuesday.
Massad, serving her first-term as mayor, earned 530 votes, or 83.9%, with 18 of 19 precincts reporting in Tuesday’s primary election as of 10:50 p.m.
Toby Leonard narrowly held a lead over John Martin West Leonard by a 57-45 vote margin for the second spot on November’s ballot.
A businesswoman involved in local catering and restaurant ventures, Massad became Mankato’s first woman mayor in 2018. A year of relative normalcy for her at the helm gave way to the COVID-19 pandemic’s profound impact on all corners of the city.
She told The Free Press the experience showed her what the city could do to lend a hand, from zero-interest loan programs for businesses to moratoriums on water shutoffs to tapping reserves to avoid property tax hikes.
Despite the tough conditions brought on by the pandemic, including contentious debates about requiring masks to limit COVID-19 spread, she said she’s greatly enjoyed serving as mayor and never reconsidered seeking another term to build on what she’s accomplished.
Leonard is a security counselor at the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center, runs a gun business and teaches firearm safety courses. Describing himself a libertarian-leaning, he told The Free Press that efficient spending and reducing government waste are among his campaign priorities.
Housing is also a focus for Leonard. He has said boosting rental housing could increase supply and stabilize or reduce rental rates, while the city’s rental-density ordinance capping the number of rental homes in residential neighborhoods could be raised or removed.
He supports making public transit more user-friendly and steering new rental housing to places with access to public transit.
West didn’t respond to attempts by The Free Press to contact him before the primary. A LinkedIn page for “John West” in Mankato described him as a “formerly homeless” community organizer who also worked in the past for a public radio station in New Mexico.
Election Day for Mankato’s mayor is Nov. 8. Early voting either in person or absentee begins Sept. 23.
