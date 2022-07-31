ST. PETER — From thinking about solutions for an aging workforce to expanding broadband access and growing mental health care infrastructure, the candidates vying for the District 1 Nicollet County Board seat have a variety of issues that matter to them.
All five seats on the board are up for election this year, but District 1 remains the only one that qualifies for the primary election on Aug. 9, with three candidates.
Incumbent Commissioner Marie Dranttel, St. Peter City Council member Darrell Pettis and social worker Jennifer Andrashko are all vying for the four-year term to represent Lake Prairie Township, Traverse Township and St. Peter Ward 1 Precincts 1 and 2.
Dranttel
Dranttel was first elected to the seat in November 2010.
She is a lifelong resident of Nicollet County and is a certified public accountant in St. Peter who has had her own practice in downtown for about 30 years.
She said it’s the people that have her coming back to the seat.
“It’s a process where you start projects and you want to see projects come to an end. We have been through now two years of COVID. I want to see the end of that,” she said.
Dranttel said one of the biggest challenges now facing Nicollet County is the aging workforce.
“We’re looking at positions and how to do things differently and how to attract and retain employees. The scary part is, we’re losing a lot of institutional knowledge when our employees retire, so we’re working through that challenge,” she said.
Dranttel also touched on the county’s efforts and goals to help recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and noted the county’s drainage projects as another priority.
“Our drainage system is aging, and as it ages, we have to work within state statutes that are kind of out of touch with modern farming practices, so we are working through those challenges,” she said.
Pettis
Pettis serves on the St. Peter City Council in the city’s North Ward and has lived in St. Peter since 2002.
He has 30 years of experience in county government with a resume that includes work as a county highway engineer for Le Sueur County and as that county’s administrator.
Pettis now works for a private consulting firm.
He said his goals if elected would be to increase transparency and accessibility to information.
“Transparency, how the county operates, how they reach out to the public and gauge public support,” he said. “I hope that I can bring my talents and my experience to create a better government, create some more open, transparent processes for the county to operate in.”
Pettis said some of the biggest challenges facing the county right now include staffing issues.
“Finding employees has become more and more challenging, more and more difficult. Some of that’s due to COVID. Some of that’s due to the demographics of the population,” he said.
Pettis also noted funding as a priority.
“Funding is always an issue, specifically road funding’s always an issue with counties due to inflation. Costs to build things have gone up. The dollars available to do projects remains somewhat stagnant, so you do less and less with the dollars that you do bring in.”
Andrashko
Andrashko has more than 20 years of experience as a social worker and lives on the northside of St. Peter with her two daughters.
She has testified in state and federal hearings on issues related to rural mental health care, is a Humphrey policy fellow alumni and is more recently a committee member on the Minnesota Maternal Mortality Review Committee within the state’s health department.
She said she was inspired to run by the idea that community building is local.
“In my experience doing community-based advocacy and policy work, one of the most powerful ways that I know how to build community and create change is to grow the intersection between those people who are writing and legislating policy at the local city, county, state levels and those whose lives are most impacted by it.”
She said one of the issues facing the county right now is mental health care.
“We know that our mental health care systems are overwhelmed and that expanding and growing mental health care infrastructure is a county board priority,” she said.
Andrashko also highlighted priorities such as funding for roads, bridges and water storage, issues related to equity and expanding broadband access.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.