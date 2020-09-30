Voters in Nicollet County's District 5 will see two familiar names on their ballot this year.
Former county commissioner Bruce Beatty is taking on incumbent John Luepke. Beatty had served on the board from 2007 until he was unseated in 2016 by Luepke, who got 54% of the vote compared to Beatty's 46%
District 5 includes the townships of Belgrade, Bernadotte, Courtland, Lafayette, New Sweden, Nicollet, Ridgely and West Newton; the cities of Courtland, Lafayette and Nicollet; and Precinct 7 in North Mankato.
Luepke farms corn and soybeans about two miles north of Courtland. He worked at the 3M plant in New Ulm for 35 years until 2008.
Luepke has served several years on various agriculture boards, including on the board of the Minnesota Soybean Processors. He has also been involved with the New Ulm Farm City Hub Club as well as local and state corn grower boards.
Beatty, who lives southwest of Klossner, is a retired veterinarian who worked primarily with farm animals. He said his years as a veterinarian taught him people skills that are valuable in the commissioner role and said his agricultural background is an asset to the district.
Bruce Beatty
"Four years ago a lot of people were surprised I lost. This time around a lot of people asked me to run," Beatty said.
He said one of the main issues the county will be dealing with is financial fallout from the pandemic.
"We can't control it, we have to deal with it." He said federal aid to cities, counties and businesses through the CARES Act helps. "It's going to need to be carried on for another year because there will be a lot of needs."
"I was on the board in 2007, 8, and 9 when the state was going through its budget problems and the county was dealing with it. I was proud we didn't lay anyone off — we don't benefit from laying anyone off."
Beatty said that with the multi-billion state deficit he expects local aid and school aid could be reduced.
He said roads and infrastructure are a top priority. "We're probably better than a lot of counties, but there are still issues.
"County 21 and County 14 have mudslides that are an issue. Rural roads serve a lot of people, farmers and others."
Beatty wonders if County Road 12 north of Courtland, which runs through a wetland and is being raised to prevent it from being flooded, is going to see water problems again.
"I don't know if that's going to last long enough or whether that wetland water is going to keep rising. There's no outlet there and we may need to have some serious discussion with the DNR and others."
He said increasing economic development in rural areas is an important issue.
"I'm a believer in economic growth. You have to look at economic growth but it's how you do it. Do you keep it in certain areas, do you change zoning ordinances maybe so more businesses can be outside the large cities? There was talk about that, but the decision was let's keep rural areas rural. But that issue might come up again in the future."
Beatty said water issues are of growing public concern.
"Whether it's farmers and how they're caring for the land, buffer strips, which many aren't fans of, or the ditches. We're maybe now getting to the point where it's not just about landowners and moving the water off the fields, but a lot of people are worried about the runoff that gets into our rivers," he said.
"It's not just about what's in the water but the rate of flow. If we let ditches run high, it's going to rush into the river and it tears out banks. I think there's more interest in holding back water longer on the land. It shouldn't just fall to farmers; it's a benefit to everyone."
Beatty said that while on the board he always thought he had the respect of fellow commissioners and he respected them. "We could always agree to disagree, and we'd still have good discussions on issues. You need respect for each other," Beatty said.
"I enjoyed the years on the County Board. The board is nonpartisan but I'm definitely conservative. I think I can bring experience and knowledge to the board.
John Lupke
"I think I've been serving the people pretty well. I respond to everyone who contacts me. Sometimes I can help people and sometimes I can't, but people thank me and I get compliments."
He said he was frustrated by the time it's taken to deal with County Road 12, which has been under water since May 2018.
"I wanted to try draining some water off, but I didn't win that one. It won't get general traffic on it until early next year."
Luepke said he hears from constituents who have concerns about regulations on how bluff land can be used. "Some want stricter regulations, some want less regulation and some want none. Everyone has their points."
He said taxes are always a concern to residents, especially for farmers and businesses. "Our levy is going to go up 2.99% or less. Mostly due to health insurance and some to wage increases. We're adding only three bodies next year, a dispatch person because they're working overtime like crazy. Two in social services. Social services is overwhelmed. One will be Somali speaking because they're a big part of who they work with."
He said he thinks the board has done as well as possible with the budget. "We're a growing county and the state requires us to do more things. And COVID didn't help anything."
He expects it will take two years for the state and county to get back to the financial footing they were on in 2019 but said the county has so far weathered things fairly well.
Luepke said that while the district is split evenly between rural areas and towns, he mostly hears about and deals with ag issues and rural housing issues.
He said he hears mostly positive comments about Highway 14 becoming a four-lane from Nicollet to New Ulm. "I hear a lot of positives about it but some against it, mostly farmers who will be losing land and some who have concerns about how it will affect their drainage systems.
"If people have questions for MnDOT, I contact DOT and get back to them with an answer."
Luepke said he has learned a lot during his first term.
"I'm still learning things. It takes a couple of years."
