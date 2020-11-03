MANKATO — Newcomer Kevin Paap and longtime Commissioner Kip Bruender won contested races Tuesday for seats on the Blue Earth County Board.
Paap narrowly defeated Paul FitzSimmons in the race for District 4 by a 51.5% to 48.1% margin, or 3,439 votes to 3,213, with all 19 precincts reporting. He’ll replace retiring Commissioner Will Purvis.
District 4 includes western Mankato and then roughly the entire western half of Blue Earth County including Lake Crystal, Rapidan, Vernon Center, Good Thunder and Amboy. Purvis had represented the district since 2006 before announcing his retirement this year.
Paap, president of the Minnesota Farm Bureau, owns and operates a family farm near Vernon Center. He hopes to bring a strong rural focus to the board as it prepares to grapple with pressing budget decisions.
FitzSimmons also aimed to bring a more rural presence to the board. He owns several rural businesses including a grain elevator in Good Thunder along with managing farms with his family.
District 5
Bruender, of Eagle Lake, was first elected in District 5 in 2002 and hadn’t faced an opponent in 12 years until this campaign. He comfortably defeated challenger Allen Marble by a 65.4% to 34.3% margin, or 4,431 votes to 2,323, with all 17 precincts reporting.
District 5 sprawls from Precinct 17 in northeast Mankato to include the cities of Eagle Lake, Madison Lake, St. Clair, Mapleton and Pemberton all the way south to Minnesota Lake.
Bruender is a business owner in Eagle Lake who said he was running to build on the county’s accomplishments during his time in office. In the lead-up to the election, he pointed to the county’s new Justice Center, renovated Government Center and road improvements among the accomplishments during his tenure.
Marble, who operates a 155-year family farm in the Good Thunder-Beauford area, stated he wanted to bring a more ag-centered approach to the board. He was a past county Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor who highlighted his knowledge of water quality and drainage issues during the campaign.
Commissioner Mark Piepho also won reelection in District 3, running unopposed. The district includes several Mankato precincts, a Mankato Township precinct and Skyline. He has served on the board since 2009.
There are pending court cases that may or may not allow for the counting of some ballots that were received by mail after Election Day, so final numbers could change.
