MANKATO — Since defeating County Commissioner Katy Wortel in 2008, Mark Piepho has faced just one challenger in his reelection bids — Caroline Wood in 2012, whom he beat.
This year Piepho faces a challenge from former Blue Earth County Attorney Ross Arneson in the District 3 race.
“In my opinion, I don’t think Mark has done his job,” Arneson said.
Arneson had an acrimonious relationship with the board and administration after he was in a yearslong legal conflict with the County Board when he filed a lawsuit seeking higher wages for his assistant county attorneys. The suit, which ultimately resulted in pay increases for Arneson’s staff, went all the way to the Minnesota Court of Appeals.
Three of the five commissioners sued by Arneson remain on the board, including Piepho, of Skyline.
Arneson, of Mankato, believes the county wasted money fighting the pay issue in court when he said it was clear statutory guidelines were on his side in the dispute. Arneson said he also thinks the board didn’t debate issues adequately at public meetings, leaving him to suspect they were improperly discussing things privately.
Arneson, who was county attorney for 27 years, retired in 2014 after he and his office came under widespread scrutiny for the decision to prosecute Minnesota State University’s head football coach. The coach, Todd Hoffner, was escorted off the practice field by law enforcement in 2012, jailed overnight, charged with breaking child pornography laws and fired from his job.
Months later, a District Court judge ruled Hoffner should not have been charged. Videos found by university employees on Hoffner’s cellphone, the judge determined, were simply the coach’s young children being silly after a bath, dropping their towels as part of a skit they’d asked their father to record.
Arneson and his staff were harshly criticized not only by supporters of the coach but by media commentators for what they considered baseless charges that had painful ramifications for the lives of the coach and his family.
Asked if he thought the controversy would be an issue in his run for County Board, Arneson would not get into details.
“There are some things I can’t talk about because I think it would be embarrassing to other people.”
Arneson did suggest that while he prosecuted thousands of criminal cases successfully during his career, he was not directly involved in criminal cases in his later years as county attorney, when Hoffner was charged.
“At the end of my career, I didn’t prosecute criminal cases,” saying he instead focused his efforts on other county legal matters, such as eminent domain cases involving the construction of highways and trails.
Rapidan Dam
The future of Rapidan Dam looms large over the next board.
The dam, built over 100 years ago, has not generated power since 2019, when it was damaged by flooding.
Commissioners will soon have to choose between two expensive options.
Repairing the dam would cost about $15 million and would take about four years, with the type and cost of future repairs uncertain.
Removing the dam would cost about $82 million and would take about 10 years for permitting and removal. The process would also involve reestablishing the river and replacing the County Road 9 bridge south of the dam.
Arneson said he doesn’t have a firm position on the dam and would want to learn more before deciding.
“It seems like more people want to restore it rather than remove it,” he said of the results of a recent county survey about the dam.
“If the money was the same, I personally think I’d like to remove it. It’s better for the environment, for fish spawning and things like that.”
If removed, there have been proposals to create artificial rapids and an upgraded county park at the site, which he said have merit.
“And there’s the issue of paying now to repair it, and that’s probably not the end of the repair bills,” Arneson said. “But I’d want to read all the engineering reports.”
Piepho said it’s going to be a tough decision for the board.
“We’re just assessing the feedback now. We haven’t come up with what direction we’ll go yet. Nothing concrete.”
Piepho said there’s also uncertainty over whether the county should pay to restore the damaged hydro power plant if the dam is repaired. “That would have a lot of upkeep (cost).” He said that while hydro power is green energy, he’s not sure if it’s the county’s role to be producing power.
Piepho said the DNR has long focused on having dams removed because it’s better for recreation and aquatic life. And while removing the dam would be much more expensive, there would likely be additional state and federal sources to help fund a removal.
“We’re getting closer to deciding, but we want some more information. It’s going to be very expensive either way.”
Arneson
Arneson said he is running for the board out of his commitment to public service.
While he’s been retired he has been active in a number of groups, including a member of the state Public Employee Retirement Association board, a Minnesota Valley Federal Credit Union board of trustees member and a member of the Highland Park Neighborhood Association.
Arneson said that as county attorney he handled eminent domain cases that allowed for the construction of several major projects by the county.
“Red Jacket Trail, numerous highway projects, including Highway 90, were all made possible because of civil actions I brought.”
Piepho
Piepho said county governance is a “people-service business,” and he hopes to keep serving.
“I just want to continue being open and accountable to people.”
He said the county deals with issues that affect residents “from birth to death,” including administering state and federal funds for a wide variety of health and human services programs, the county justice system, mental health services, parks and road systems.
While his district is inside Mankato, the board deals with many complicated farm drainage ditch issues. Piepho said pressure keeps growing to design farm drainage systems that hold more water back on the landscape, through storage ponds or other systems, to reduce erosion and pollution into streams, rivers and lakes.
“It’s a balance,” he said, noting that farmers need to get water to drain off their farmland efficiently to grow crops, while everyone also wants to protect water quality.
The races is the only contested commissioner race in the county.
Patty O’Connor is running for the open seat in District 1. Incumbent Vance Stuehrenberg is running in District 2. Incumbent Kevin Paap is running in District 4, and Commissioner Kip Bruender is running in District 5.
