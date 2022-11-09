MANKATO — Mark Piepho won the only contested Blue Earth County commissioner race Tuesday.
Piepho defeated challenger Ross Arneson in District 3 by a 2,210 votes, or 63.09%, to 1,272 votes, or 36.31%, margin. District 3 covers Skyline and portions of west Mankato.
Patty O’Connor and incumbents Vance Stuehrenberg, Kevin Paap and Kip Bruender ran unopposed in their districts. All seats are for four-year terms on the County Board.
Piepho, of Skyline, was first elected to the Blue Earth County Board of Commissioners in 2008. Arneson was his first challenger since 2012.
Arneson served as Blue Earth County attorney for 27 years until retiring in 2014. While in office, he filed a lawsuit against the board, including Piepho, to seek higher wages for his assistant county attorneys.
The case went all the way to the Minnesota Court of Appeals before Arneson’s proposed pay increases went through.
The Rapidan Dam’s future will be among the key issues facing board members during their upcoming terms. More than 100 years old, the dam would cost about $15 million to repair and $82 million to remove.
Removal will take about 10 years, while repairs would take about four.
Both Piepho and Arneson said they’d want more information before any decision on the dam. In The Free Press’ election preview, Piepho noted it’ll be expensive either way and Arneson said he thinks he’d choose to remove it if the price were the same.
Of the uncontested races, retired Taxpayer Services Director O’Connor in District 1 was the only first-time candidate. Stuehrenberg in District 2, Paap in District 4 and Bruender in District 5 were all incumbents.
