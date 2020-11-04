Three area school districts' requests to raise property taxes were rejected by voters. Two local appeals to renew existing levies passed and one new levy was approved.
The failed requests were made by the Cleveland, Butterfield-Odin and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva school districts. The approved referendums were in United South Central, St. James and Blue Earth.
Details about the Blue Earth Area School District's new levy and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva's failed request for a new levy were published in the Wednesday edition of The Free Press and are available at www.mankatofreepress.com.
The United South Central and St. James districts both asked voters to renew existing operating levies for another 10 years. Approval will help the districts maintain programs and class sizes.
USC's operating levy, which raises around $700,000 per year, was set to expire at the end of the year. The replacement levy will collect $1,180 for each of its students next year and will increase by a small amount annually at a rate tied to inflation.
The referendum garnered support from 54% of voters, with 1,538 votes in favor and 1,301 in opposition.
St. James Public Schools voters approved the renewal of a levy that collects $254 per student. It's one of two operating levies that the district collects and was set to expire in 2022. It passed with 56% support. There were 1,574 "yes" votes and 1,248 "no" votes.
Cleveland Public School’s request to raise taxes to help with pandemic expenses failed with 68% of voters in opposition. There were 510 “yes” votes and 1,082 “no” votes.
The district sought to replace two existing operating levies with a larger levy that would have generated an extra $96,000 annually. Leaders said the additional dollars were needed to help with extra pandemic-related expenses, for which the district is drawing down its reserve fund.
Butterfield-Odin Public Schools had two requests on the ballot and both failed by large margins.
One question sought to increase the operating levy. It would have generated about $135,000 in additional annual flexible funding. The request failed with 346 votes in opposition and 222 in favor.
Voters also were asked to approve a new levy that would have raised around $127,000 a year for new computers and other technology improvements. It failed with 347 “no” votes and 205 “yes” votes.
The final numbers could change if mail-in ballots are received after Election Day. There are pending court cases that may or may not allow those ballots to be counted.
Across Minnesota, 46 school districts had referendums on the ballot on Tuesday and about half of them passed. Thirteen operating levies were renewed, four operating levies were increased, and one building projects bond levy and four technology levies were approved, according to the Minnesota School Boards Association.
