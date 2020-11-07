MANKATO — We’re almost at the point where we can see the end of the 2020 election.
Minnesota’s outstanding absentee and mail-in ballots dropped from 230,013 Thursday to 229,360 Friday. That’s the total number of mail-in ballots issued, but not returned. With only a few days left before all remaining votes are tallied, many of the local, state and federal race results are solidifying.
For some, the race is already over. Democrat Dan Feehan conceded Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District race to Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn Thursday evening.
For others, there’s a faint, albeit dwindling, glimmer of hope. Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, still trails Republican Susan Akland of St. Peter in the House District 19A race as of Friday afternoon. Akland grew her 108-vote lead on Thursday to 110 as of shortly after 2 p.m.
Brand has publicly vowed to wait until all votes have been counted through next Tuesday before commenting on his next steps.
So what takeaways can we glean from the election? For one thing, southern Minnesota is getting blue when it comes to national races.
Hagedorn’s victory over Feehan this week is markedly different than in 2018. Instead of about 1,300 votes, Hagedorn won by more than 10,000. But that doesn’t tell the whole story, as third-party candidate Bill Rood of the Grassroots — Legalize Cannabis Party garnered more than 21,000 votes.
It’s fair to hypothesize the people who voted for Rood would have supported Feehan if there wasn’t a third-party candidate. Polling heading into the election indicated the 1st Congressional District race went from a toss-up to left-leaning.
Hagedorn went into 2018 with some big momentum from President Donald Trump, who captured the district by 15 points in the 2016 election. Trump won southern Minnesota once more this week, but only by 10 points.
Locally, Trump increased voter turnout as he garnered more than 1,000 additional votes in Blue Earth County compared to 2016. He didn’t take Blue Earth County, however, as Biden significantly outperformed Hillary Clinton’s 14,428 votes in 2016 with 18,319 votes on Tuesday.
Biden took Nicollet County this year as well. Trump earned about 600 more votes Tuesday than in 2016, but Biden had 1,700 more votes than Clinton did, beating Trump’s 9,017 votes with 9,619.
Trump’s support grew in rural counties this year. He took Watonwan County by a greater margin — 60%-40% on Tuesday — than he did in 2016. The president also increased his margins of victory in Le Sueur, Martin, Faribault, Sibley, Brown and Waseca counties by 1% to 4%.
Still, those rural counties aren’t growing at the same pace as cities such as Mankato and St. Peter. Population is declining in some of those areas, which will have an impact on redistricting over the next two years.
Locally, there’s still plenty of support for GOP candidates, as we’ve seen in the area’s legislative races. The GOP will likely pick up House District 19A if voting patterns hold over the next few days, which means more of the area will have a conservative voice in St. Paul.
Yet southern Minnesota isn’t turning as red as GOP politicos would have you believe. By the same token, our region clearly isn’t as blue as Dem operatives would like.
Though this year’s voter turnout was largely driven by Trump and likely won’t be reproduced in 2022 and 2024, southern Minnesotans made it clear they’re still in-the-middle when it comes to politics.
