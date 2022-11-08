Click to links to see the official results from the Minnesota Secretary of State
Results will not be available until after polls close at 8 p.m.
Governor
Steve Patterson and Matt Huff (Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis)
James McCaskel and David Sandbeck (Legal Marijuana Now)
Scott Jensen and Matt Birk (Republican)
Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan (Democratic-Farmer-Labor)
Hugh McTavish and Mike Winter (Independence-Alliance)
Gabrielle M. Prosser and Kevin A. Dwire (Socialist Workers)
Attorney General
Keith Ellison (Democrat)
Jim Schultz (Republican)
Secretary of State
Steve Simon (D)
Kim Crocket (R)
State Auditor
Will Finn (Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis )
Tim Davis (Legal Marijuana Now)
Ryan Wilson (Republican)
Julie Blaha (Democratic-Farmer-Labor)
First Congressional District
Brian Abrahamson (Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis)
Richard B. Reisdorf (Legal Marijuana Now)
Brad Finstad (Republican)
Jeff Ettinger (Democratic-Farmer-Labor)
