Click to links to see the official results from the Minnesota Secretary of State

Results will not be available until after polls close at 8 p.m.

Governor

Steve Patterson and Matt Huff (Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis)

James McCaskel and David Sandbeck (Legal Marijuana Now) 

Scott Jensen and Matt Birk (Republican) 

Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan (Democratic-Farmer-Labor)

Hugh McTavish and Mike Winter (Independence-Alliance) 

Gabrielle M. Prosser and Kevin A. Dwire (Socialist Workers)

Attorney General

Keith Ellison (Democrat)

Jim Schultz (Republican)

Secretary of State

Steve Simon (D)

Kim Crocket (R)

State Auditor

Will Finn (Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis )

Tim Davis (Legal Marijuana Now) 

Ryan Wilson (Republican) 

Julie Blaha (Democratic-Farmer-Labor)

First Congressional District

Brian Abrahamson (Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis) 

Richard B. Reisdorf (Legal Marijuana Now)  

Brad Finstad (Republican)  

Jeff Ettinger (Democratic-Farmer-Labor) 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video