Most area school districts had school board elections on ballots. The following is the results of districts that had contested races. All of the listed districts had three seats to fill. Incumbents are denoted with (inc.).
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial (12 of15 precincts)
Erin Berle (inc.), 568
Kelly Hoeft (inc.), 540
Linda Leiding (inc.), 800
Sara Purvis Rose, 838
Matthew Ruyter, 474
Maple River (15 of 21 precincts)
Karson Duncanson (inc.), 930
Jeff Kunkel (inc.), 1,159
Barbara Lake-Pucik, 759
Joe Sohre (inc.), 1,135
St. Clair (3 of 7 precincts)
Karen Hauser, 213
Erica Johnson, 139
Sara Quast, 241
Mick Rasmussen, 208
Ellan Spitzer, 38
Jason Weinandt, 148
Cleveland (1 of 10 precincts)
Jennifer Hokanson, 20
Andy Jindra, 22
Scott Miller (inc.), 20
Michael Omtvedt, 11
Nicollet (12 of 12 preciincts)
Ashley Black, 707
Ken Bosley, 475
Nick Thom, 714
Wayne Whitmore (inc.), 436
Write-ins, 961
Waseca (2 of 14 precincts)
Julie Anderson (inc.), 9
Robert Dickerson, 11
Edita Mansfield (inc.), 8
Grant Scheffert, 9
NRHEG (2 of 16 precincts)
Terri Engel, 48
Karen Flatness (inc.), 27
Jennifer Johnson, 30
Nancy Lageson, 26
Dan Schmidt (inc.), 47
Loren Schoenrock, 29
Tami Tufte-LaCanne, 13
St. James (2 of 15 precincts)
Michelle Mohlenbrock (inc.), 14
Jason Monnens, 42
Scott Runge (inc.), 49
Luisa Trapero (inc.), 22
United South Central (12 of 24 precincts)
Aaron Bernstein, 121
Diana Brooks (inc.), 346
Brad Heggen (inc.), 680
Chris Lutteke, 490
BreAnne Scheid, 283
Michael Schrader (inc.), 570
Blue Earth Area (21 of 24 precincts)
Ted Armon, 1,953
Jeffrey Eckles (inc.), 1,470
Kim Fenske, 1,157
Daniel Lundquist, 1,463
Lindsay Mensing, 1,780
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.