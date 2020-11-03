Most area school districts had school board elections on ballots. The following is the results of districts that had contested races. All of the listed districts had three seats to fill. Incumbents are denoted with (inc.).

Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial (12 of15 precincts)

Erin Berle (inc.), 568

Kelly Hoeft (inc.), 540

Linda Leiding (inc.), 800

Sara Purvis Rose, 838

Matthew Ruyter, 474

Maple River (15 of 21 precincts)

Karson Duncanson (inc.), 930

Jeff Kunkel (inc.), 1,159

Barbara Lake-Pucik, 759

Joe Sohre (inc.), 1,135

St. Clair (3 of 7 precincts)

Karen Hauser, 213

Erica Johnson, 139

Sara Quast, 241

Mick Rasmussen, 208

Ellan Spitzer, 38

Jason Weinandt, 148

Cleveland (1 of 10 precincts)

Jennifer Hokanson, 20

Andy Jindra, 22

Scott Miller (inc.), 20

Michael Omtvedt, 11

Nicollet (12 of 12 preciincts)

Ashley Black, 707

Ken Bosley, 475

Nick Thom, 714

Wayne Whitmore (inc.), 436

Write-ins, 961

Waseca (2 of 14 precincts)

Julie Anderson (inc.), 9 

Robert Dickerson, 11

Edita Mansfield (inc.), 8

Grant Scheffert, 9

NRHEG (2 of 16 precincts)

Terri Engel, 48

Karen Flatness (inc.), 27

Jennifer Johnson, 30

Nancy Lageson, 26

Dan Schmidt (inc.), 47

Loren Schoenrock, 29

Tami Tufte-LaCanne, 13

St. James (2 of 15 precincts)

Michelle Mohlenbrock (inc.), 14

Jason Monnens, 42

Scott Runge (inc.), 49

Luisa Trapero (inc.), 22

United South Central (12 of 24 precincts)

Aaron Bernstein, 121

Diana Brooks (inc.), 346

Brad Heggen (inc.), 680

Chris Lutteke, 490

BreAnne Scheid, 283

Michael Schrader (inc.), 570

Blue Earth Area (21 of 24 precincts)

Ted Armon, 1,953

Jeffrey Eckles (inc.), 1,470

Kim Fenske, 1,157

Daniel Lundquist, 1,463

Lindsay Mensing, 1,780

