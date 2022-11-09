MANKATO — Voters went with three incumbents and a newcomer Tuesday to fill four seats on the Mankato Area Public Schools board.
For three seats with four-year terms, winners were Patrick Baker (17.65%), Kari Pratt (16.44%) and Shannon Sinning (15.13%). In the special election race for a two-year term, Kristi Schuck won a return to the board with a commanding 53.61%.
The board unanimously voted to appoint Baker to fill its vacant seat following then-Vice Chair Kenneth Reid’s resignation in May.
Baker has said some of the biggest issues he sees facing the district right now include school culture, which to him includes both behavior concerns and teacher burnout.
Baker previously told The Free Press he’s also focusing on being more innovative in education, which includes ideas for student and business connections.
The board appointed Sinning in July after Bukata Hayes’ resignation.
Sinning said his focuses on the board include enrollment, school safety and making sure every child has a chance to succeed regardless of background.
Pratt, of Mankato, is a former teacher at Mankato Area Public Schools where she worked for 13 years, and is an independent contractor for Art of Problem Solving, a math curriculum company. She resigned from MAPS at the end of the 2021-22 school year, intending to run for the School Board. She said part of her reason for wanting to be on the board includes thinking that a teacher’s voice is needed.
Schuck has one child in the district and two who have graduated from MAPS.
She was first elected in 2009 and is now vice chair. Schuck has previously said one of her priorities as a School Board member is social and emotional support for students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.