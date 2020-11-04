MANKATO — Incumbents Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, and Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, retained their seats in the Minnesota Senate.
It’ll be Frentz’s second term representing District 19, which includes Mankato, North Mankato, St. Peter and rural Nicollet County. He defeated Republican challenger Elizabeth Bangert by a 59.8% to 40.1% margin, or 25,983 votes to 17,419, with all 55 precincts.
Frentz served as assistant minority leader during his first term, which he won in 2016 after former DFL Sen. Kathy Sheran retired. The North Mankato man is a partner at the Maschka, Riedy, Ries and Frentz law firm and has been a prominent voice on environmental issues at the Capitol.
Bangert, a local child care provider, ran an unorthodox campaign as a political outsider. She hoped to reform state government and follow the lead of neighboring states by deregulating more industries.
She’s also made references to “mask Nazis” when voicing opposition to the state’s COVID-19 response. Her remarks included accusing Gov. Tim Walz of treason.
District 20
Draheim also will head back to the Capitol for a second term representing District 20.
He defeated DFL challenger Jon Olson by a 54% to 40% margin, with Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis candidate Jason Hoschette picking up 6%, after all 45 precincts reported. The vote totals were 25,829 for Draheim, 19,138 for Olson and 2,854 for Hoschette.
The district stretches from Le Sueur in the west, Northfield in the east, Belle Plaine in the north and Lake Washington in the south
The race was a departure from Draheim’s narrow victory in 2016. Draheim flipped the seat in 2016 by defeating DFL-incumbent Kevin Dahle by a 52% to 48% margin.
The Madison Lake businessman was particularly active in his first term. Only one other state senator introduced more bills as chief author than Draheim, whose bills ranged from pushing for more medical price transparency to easing regulations on home builders.
He pledged to use his business experience as owner of a real estate agency and the New Ulm Event Center to work on the state budget in his second term. Draheim also touted his ability to work across the aisle, as many of his bills had DFL co-sponsors.
Olson, a retired Navy veteran of Webster, focused his campaign on reducing health care costs, supporting area farmers, education and quality internet access.
There are pending court cases that may or may not allow for the counting of some ballots that were received by mail after Election Day, so final numbers could change.
