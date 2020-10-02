Six area school districts have funding requests on November ballots.
The Blue Earth and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva school districts are asking voters to approve new property tax levies to support operations.
The Cleveland district is asking for an increase to its existing operating levy.
The St. James and United South Central districts are asking voters to renew operating levies.
Butterfield-Odin is asking for an operating levy increase along with a new technology levy.
School districts receive the majority of their funding from the state. Districts also collect some local tax dollars without asking voters for permission.
Districts also can ask voters for supplemental funds to support operations, to build new schools or update buildings and to upgrade technology.
In some districts, the state provides a partial match to the local dollars that are collected.
Agricultural land is not taxed for operating levies. With the exception of Butterfield-Odin's technology request, most of the referendums in The Free Press coverage area would impact residential and commercial properties. Residential and commercial properties are taxed at the same rate.
Most of the districts have tax calculator tools available on their websites for property owners to determine their projected tax impact.
Cleveland requests
pandemic increase
Cleveland Public School is asking voters to revoke the district's two existing operating levies that together collect $581 per student and replace them with a new levy of $750 per student for 10 years.
The additional $169 per student would generate an extra $96,000 annually for the district.
School leaders say the funds are needed to help with extra pandemic-related expenses for which the district currently is drawing down its reserve fund. The district could decide not to collect any or a portion of the additional local dollars if it receives reimbursement for pandemic expenses from the government, Supt. Brian Philips said in a letter to community members.
If approved, the referendum would increase taxes on a $150,000 home by $48 to $213 a year, according to district calculations.
Neither of the district's current levies are expiring next year, so taxes would not decrease if the referendum is not approved.
Blue Earth makes
second request
Blue Earth Area Schools is among the minority of districts that do not have a voter-approved operating levy. Voters are being asked again to approve instituting the local funding source.
A referendum last year seeking to collect $900 per student failed by 36 votes, prompting the district to make nearly $1 million in spending cuts.
On the general election ballot, the district is asking for $700 per pupil. The new levy would be in place for 10 years.
For the owner of a $127,000 home, property taxes would increase $167 a year.
The additional funds are needed to avoid additional budget cuts, district leaders have said. The district had been relying on reserves to maintain programs while enrollment — and the state funding that comes with each student — has declined. The state funding the district is receiving meanwhile isn't keeping up with schools' inflationary cost increases, district officials say.
NRHEG seeks
new levy
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Public Schools does not have a voter-approved operating levy and is seeking voter approval to start one that would collect $560 per student annually for 10 years.
Last year NRHEG voters approved a referendum to fund building improvements and those dollars can be used only for that purpose. This year's request is to support the district's day-to-day operations.
District leaders say the additional dollars are needed because state funding isn't keeping up with inflation and the government has placed additional unfunded mandates on schools. The district is operating with a budget deficit even after making $160,000 in spending cuts.
“Seeking additional revenue from voters is the only option available for our school district if we want to maintain our current programming and services,” School Board Chair Rick Schultz said in a statement.
If the referendum is approved, taxes on a home valued at $125,000 would increase by $135 a year, according to district estimates.
Butterfield-Odin
has 2 requests
Ballots in the Butterfield-Odin Public School District will have two referendum questions. The district is asking voters to both increase the voter-approved operating levy and establish a new levy to support technology upgrades.
The first question seeks to replace the existing operating levy that collects $1,150 per pupil with a new levy that collects $1,780 per pupil. The new levy would last for 10 years and would increase by the rate of inflation each of those years.
The new operating levy would generate around $135,000 in additional annual flexible funding.
The second question would levy 3.3% of the district's net tax capacity annually for a decade to invest in computers and other technology. It would raise $127,000 next year.
District leaders say more local support is needed to be competitive with neighboring districts and rectify budget deficits.
Enrollment has been on the decline and the district hopes investments in enhancing programs and technology will attract more students — and bring in more state funding, much of which is tied to enrollment.
Approval of the operating levy would increase taxes on a $100,000 home by $615 per year.
The technology levy would raise taxes on that home by $24 a year. The technology levy would increase taxes on agricultural property would increase between 33 cents and 67 cents per acre, depending on property value.
USC seeks renewal
plus inflation
United South Central Public Schools is seeking to renew a levy that generates around $700,000 a year.
The district's voter-approved levy that is collecting $1,180 per student is expiring this year. The referendum would extend the tax collections for another decade. The amount would increase by a small amount annually at a rate tied to inflation.
District leaders say the continuing dollars are needed to maintain programs and class sizes, and budget cuts will need to be made if the referendum does not pass.
For the owner of a $125,000 home, district estimates say renewing the levy would increase taxes by $6. If the levy expires, taxes on that home would decrease by $309.
St. James asks
for early renewal
St. James Public Schools has two voter-approved operating levies that collect a combined $504 per pupil. The district is asking voters to renew one of those levies, which collects $254 per student, for another decade.
The $254 levy expires in 2022 and the district is seeking a renewal a year early. If the referendum is not approved this year, the district would have a second chance to ask again next year before the funding runs out.
A “yes” vote would not result in a tax increase for property owners and a “no” vote would result in a tax decrease, assuming property value stays the same.
The portion of the levy that is up for renewal costs the owner of a $125,000 home around $69 a year, according to district estimates.
