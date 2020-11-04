Election logo 2020

Here’s a roundup of contested city races in the Mankato area. Known incumbents are denoted by (inc.). Results not available are denoted by (n/a). 

Other results in south-central Minnesota cities are available at sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/election-results/.

Blue Earth County

Amboy (1 of 1 precincts)

Mayor — David Witucki, 143; Michael Sevick (inc.), 130.

City Council (elect two) — Linda Lee Busse, 193; Gene Beussman, 128; Karl C. “K.C.” Reuter, 156.

Eagle Lake (1 of 1 precincts)

City Council (elect two) — Beth Rohrich, 1,240; Anthony White, 968; Hubert Ericksen, 371.

Mapleton (1 of 1 precincts)

Mayor — David John Carlson, 198; John Hollerich (inc.) 657. 

Minnesota Lake (1 of 2 precincts)

City Council (elect two) — Lonnie A. Stenzel, 3; Edith More, 3; Caleb Johnson, 0.

Pemberton (1 of 1 precincts)

City Council (elect two) — Clarice Anderson, 36; Jay Gasner, 58; Candi Baer, 41; Kelly Levos, 53.

Skyline (1 of 1 precincts)

Mayor — Paige Attarian (inc.), 103; Steve Romnes, 102.

City Council (elect two) — Eric Manske, 122; Shirley Piepho, 120; Jason Hamond, 111.

Le Sueur County

Cleveland (1 of 1 precincts)

City Council (elect two) — Mark Hintgen, 214; Glenn Beer, 322; Scott Bucholtz, 99.

Kilkenny (1 of 1 precincts)

Mayor — Tammy Holicky, 26; Cameron Hankins, 49.

City Council (elect two) — Theresa Ferch, 43; Jason Baumgarten, 42; Julie Balfe, 48; Michael Ream, 13.

Le Sueur (2 of 2 precincts)

Mayor — David Scheiber, 380; Shawn Kirby, 1,504.

City Council (elect three) — Nick Loose, 970; Dave Swanberg, 1,358; Scott A. Schlueter, 1,044; John Favolise, 804.

Montgomery (1 of 1 precincts)

City Council (elect two) — Bob Taraba, 177; Benjamin Koeppen, 372; Dennis Lambrecht, 562; Joy N. Svoboda, 928; Bob Forcelle, 634.

Nicollet County

Lafayette (1 of 1 precincts)

City Council (elect two) — Curt Tauber, 165 ; Sharon A. Donnay, 62; Scott Portner, 110; Tom Polich 83.

Waseca County

Elysian (2 of 2 precincts)

City Council (elect two) — Bobby Houlihan, 251; Derek Westby, 291; Pat Nusbaum, 238.

Janesville (1 of 1 precincts)

Mayor — Russ Wiebold, 298; Andrew P. Arnoldt, 916.

New Richland (1 of 1 precincts)

Mayor — Christina Petsinger, 114; Gail Schmidt, 477. 

City Council (elect two) — Jody Wynnemer, 235; Jenna Pederson, 167; Patrick Petsinger, 63; Chad Neitzel, 309; David Hedin, 60; Joyce Wobbrock, 81; Pat Darcy 178.

Waldorf (1 of 1 precincts)

City Council (elect two) — Jay Longeneker, 48; Charles Barnes, 39; Howard Cordes, 27; Kevin Lines, 51.

Waseca (2 of 2 precincts)

City Council —  Ward 2 (elect one): John Mansfield, 1,050; Les Tiougan 670.

