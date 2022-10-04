In the Mankato Area Public Schools district, 11 candidates are looking to either be elected or reelected Nov. 8 for three four-year terms and one two-year term as topics such as enrollment, staffing shortages and school culture encompass recent board discussions.
Following are summaries of the candidates for the two-year terms and their positions:
Joel Hollerich
Joel Hollerich, of Madison Lake, has four children in the district and works at the Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership.
He is running for a two-year term and said he wants to be on the board because of his interest in government and wanting people to be happy to be a part of the school district.
“I’ve talked to a lot of parents who have been unhappy in the last couple of years. I know we’ve got a lot of students leaving. We’ve got teachers leaving. Five years ago, it was hard to get a job as a teacher in the Mankato school district,” he said. “Now, the Mankato school district doesn’t seem to be the envy of the community. I want to fix that.”
Hollerich said his priorities include listening to stakeholders about topics such as enrollment.
“I think there’s a lot of questions that need to be asked, some feedback that needs to be obtained from teachers and from students. It’s hard to get feedback from people who left, but a lot of people left because of how the pandemic stuff was handled.
“There’s nothing you can do about that. But, now that that’s done, what keeps them from coming back? I think those are the questions that we need to answer.”
Hollerich said the district should have more transparency on what’s happening within the schools and do more community outreach, adding that hearing from teachers is also important.
“The teachers, too, you got to find out what’s going on and what they want and what they need,” he said. “It’s going to take everybody working together for the teachers to feel supported.”
Ernest Neilsen
Ernest Neilsen, of Mankato, is semi-retired.
He said he’s running for a two-year term on the board because he wants to support teachers, staff and the community, adding that he wants to bring some of his international experience and technology experience to the structure of the school system.
Neilsen said some of the challenges he sees facing the school district include funding and teacher support.
“I think funding is the big one. The way the state funds school districts hasn’t changed for many decades,” he said. “Schools today require a different type of funding model than they’ve had in the past.”
Neilsen said he’s also watching the demand for teachers.
“I think the School Board, the district itself and the community are all facing challenges with the lack of candidates and employees from a work standpoint,” he said.
“The retention is very important, but bringing new teachers on staff and incorporating them into the organization is absolutely critical.”
Neilsen added he’d like to work with universities and students at the college level who might be interested in a field in education.
“I think some of the steps they’re taking in conjunction with Minnesota State University in particular are very, very important to retaining and acquiring new staff.”
Kristi Schuck
Incumbent Kristi Schuck, of Mankato, has one child in the district and two who have graduated from MAPS.
She was first elected in 2009 and is running for a two-year term. During its second meeting in May, the School Board voted unanimously to appoint Schuck to fill Reid’s role as vice chair.
She works at Alpine Bistro as an operations manager.
Schuck said she continues to want to be on the board to come together as a community to ensure the kids in the Greater Mankato area are all getting an excellent education.
“I would like for voters to know that I am a very willing communicator. I enjoy the opportunity to hear from my constituents and engage with them.”
Schuck said one of her priorities as a School Board member is social and emotional support for students.
“Social and emotional learning is high on my list, as we’ve learned coming through a pandemic,” she said.
Regarding enrollment challenges, Schuck said MAPS isn’t alone in having enrollment be a topic that needs to be addressed and said the district has an opportunity to market itself to the community.
“I think we’ve got a great opportunity to make our story, the Mankato Area Public Schools education story, be told,” she said.
Schuck also said she’s impressed with the efforts to “grow your own” that Mankato has worked to achieve in recent years, adding that it could help attract staff to the district.
“I think that momentum is only building. MSU and our higher-education partners are helping to achieve keeping our students in the community and becoming educators.”
