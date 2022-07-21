ST. PETER — During his 20 years as Nicollet County sheriff, Dave Lange has seen changes in technology, crime patterns and approaches to law enforcement.
Lange said he thinks he’s led the department well through the changing times and technologies and hopes to continue as he seeks his sixth term.
But Sheriff’s Department investigator Marc Chadderdon and Mankato police officer Chad Honetschlager argue the department needs fresh leadership and new directions.
The three will face off in the Aug. 9 primary to see which two candidates advance to the November general election.
“Just because you’ve been doing the same thing for 30 years doesn’t mean you should keep doing it,” Honetschlager said.
He believes more needs to be done to reach out to residents. “At the end of the day, it’s the people. That’s what I feel is lacking — people don’t feel they have a connection with law enforcement and that leads to people looking down on law enforcement,” Honetschlager said.
“I think to serve a community you need to know the community, so you have input from the people who are affected. I think now there’s a lot of assumptions.”
Chadderdon is running a hard-hitting campaign, criticizing Lange for overspending and failing to do outreach to minority populations. He said Lange has become too detached from employees and the community.
“I know Dave well, we used to vacation together. But like a lot of politicians, they seem to get too comfortable,” Chadderdon said.
Spending disagreement
Chadderdon points to a number of areas he sees as unnecessary spending.
“I see a lot of waste. The budget was $2 million when Dave took office and now it’s $5 million. There’s three boats with over $100,000 in value. His vehicle is a truck that gets 10 miles per gallon, and he doesn’t pull anything with it,” Chadderdon said.
“We had five deputies and now we have 12. We have a $40,000 camper they use at the fair. It’s called a command center, but it’s never been used as a command center. “
He said that while the budget and deputy staff have more than doubled, the population of the community hasn’t increased nearly that much during Lange’s tenure.
Lange disputes the portrayal of a wild spender.
“The boats we have were obtained with federal boating grant dollars through the DNR. The last two (purchased) weren’t paid for with taxpayer dollars.”
Lange said boats are necessary in a county with a long border with the Minnesota River and which contains a large shallow lake popular with duck hunters.
“When there’s a drowning or a search on the Minnesota River or Swan Lake, you need the boats.”
As for the “camper,” Lange said the department had a 15-year-old trailer and he recommended the County Board purchase a trailer that could be used by Public Health to provide mobile vaccination clinics during the pandemic.
“I recommended we get a new trailer that could be used by Public Health and when that was done, we’d use it.”
Lange said the trailer led to the purchase of the county pickup he drives.
“When we got the new command trailer, I got the new truck that could handle (pulling) it better.”
The sheriff said the increase in staff during his tenure was necessary as needs and duties of the department changed.
“There are more crimes tied to mental health issues and drugs. Twenty years ago I had five deputies that went to calls with one deputy that should have been two-deputy calls. Now we have two deputies respond (to potentially dangerous calls). It’s best for the safety of the deputies and the public.”
And, he said, things like a DWI arrest that used to take little time can now tie up a deputy for two or three hours.
Lange said the number of calls has steadily increased. He believes that’s partly due to technology. Twenty years ago most people only had a landline phone and if they saw something suspicious while driving didn’t bother to call it in when they got home.
“Now, probably 95% of people have a cellphone. Now people see something suspicious, and they call right away.”
Honetschlager said that as sheriff he would support spending on programs that provide help to people who are charged with crimes to keep them from reoffending.
“I’m a big fan of things like the Yellow Line program,” a diversion program used by some counties where people who successfully get treatment can avoid or reduce jail time.
“A jail cell isn’t the best place for many people. Getting people into programs that break that cycle is worth it. It costs a lot of money, but it’s worth it in the end.
“It’s a multi-pronged approach — not just government, but private groups, mental health and addiction treatment centers. Those two things (drugs and mental illness) seem to be attached to the majority of arrests we make.”
Honetschlager
A lifelong resident of St. Peter, Honetschlager did not start his career in law enforcement, working in sales and project management.
He spent 12 years as a volunteer reserve deputy for the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office and five years as a reserve officer for the Mankato Police Department before becoming a full-time officer in Mankato five years ago.
“I’ve always had a passion for law enforcement,” Honetschalger said. He believes his earlier careers outside of law enforcement gives him a unique perspective and experience he could bring to the Sheriff’s Office.
“The desire to run for sheriff is to change the status quo. The demands on law enforcement have changed dramatically in recent years. No disrespect, but I think things can be done better.”
He said more community engagement would be a top goal if elected. “You have to get the residents involved in how law enforcement gets done.”
He said Mankato is a model for community engagement, including its neighborhood officer program. “It’s getting officers out in the community daily. I’m assigned to West Mankato. Maybe it’s old school, but I just love being out there daily building those relationships with the community.”
Chadderdon
He has nearly 30 years in law enforcement including 25 in the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office.
Chadderdon joined the National Guard at age 17 and went to basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He returned and graduated from Le Center High School. He attended then Mankato State University while serving as a cannon crewman and truck driver for the National Guard in St. Peter.
In 1994 he joined the Le Center Police Department and then worked for the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office and briefly as police chief in Cleveland.
In 1995 he joined the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, serving as a jailer/dispatcher, deputy and for the last 16 years criminal investigator.
Chadderdon started the Minnesota South Central Investigators Coalition in 2008. The group has provided training to thousands of officers and a network to share information to assist in tracking and apprehending individuals involved in criminal activity in southern Minnesota.
He says the sheriff’s department does little outreach to the community. “We have no liaison to our colleges in the county. We have no outreach to our Somali and Hispanic populations. St. Peter and North Mankato often have events and the Sheriff’s Office has zero.”
He said he has done dozens of presentations on cyberbullying, scams and sex trafficking.
Beyond his concerns about the budget, Chadderdon said the department doesn’t have accountability or transparency.
Lange
Lange has served as sheriff for the past 20 years and served his entire 37-year law enforcement career in Nicollet County.
“I started as a jailer dispatcher at 18 and served as a patrolman in North Mankato for 11 years.”
He said one of the biggest changes he made as sheriff that he’s most proud of is separating the jail and dispatch functions. He also worked with North Mankato to have the sheriff’s dispatch take all the city’s 911 calls.
He said having jailers/dispatchers doing two jobs became untenable. “Due to the technology part of dispatch and increased call loads, it was better to separate those two jobs and allow dispatch to concentrate on that aspect.”
Lange said technology has changed much of law enforcement. “You have to stay on top of that, and I think we’ve done that.”
He said he’s proud that he argued to the County Board that it should fund a radio system that provides the same radio system to every agency in the county so that they can all communicate with each other, particularly at times of disasters.
“Now we’re all on the same radio system and it makes it more seamless for us and the counties around us.
“When we had the tornado (in 1998), it was kind of a nightmare to communicate with the different agencies that came in,” Lange said.
He said the current radio system, which is over a decade old, needs to be upgraded. “They are at the end of life, and we will upgrade those with federal rescue dollars.”
Lange challenges the argument that he doesn’t do enough community outreach. “I think I’ve done a decent job on outreach. I’m in the Lions Club, we always take part in the National Night Out events in different communities. We distribute safety manuals on a variety of topics at the (county) fair. We’ve done mock crashes for schools. I’ve done talks for different organizations. So I don’t know how much different outreach I can do.”
