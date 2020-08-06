Democrats haven't had much success against Republican state Rep. Paul Torkelson of Lake Hanska. After a narrow victory in his first run for the Legislature in 2008, Torkelson has defeated every DFLer by 24 percentage points or more in subsequent elections.
This year, a fellow Republican is taking a shot at the veteran lawmaker the Tuesday primary election in House District 16B.
Tammy Houle, of rural Redwood Falls, is offering voters a deeply conservative outsider who promises to more actively challenge Democratic Gov. Tim Walz on his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and on spending, saying she would oppose taxpayer assistance for damage caused to Twin Cities businesses during rioting following the killing of George Floyd.
"My main priority in seeking a win in the primary and then the general election is to represent the folks in rural Minnesota with genuine conservative convictions and not bow to the crony entrenched elite in St. Paul," Houle said.
An employee of the Renville County Extension office in Olivia, Houle has been a township officer for 27 years and serves on the State Board of Township Directors. Married for 28 years, she has three adult children whom she home-schooled until they began college coursework.
More lawmakers should be questioning Walz's handling of the pandemic, Houle said.
"He has unconstitutionally shut down Minnesota with devastating effects to the economy and our civil liberties," she said in written responses to questions from The Free Press. "It’s time to let Minnesota businesses and families decide how to safely and reasonably return to work and life. Also, rural citizens must not bear the economic burden of the destruction which occurred in the metro area under Governor Walz's watch."
Houle also criticizes Torkelson on budgetary decisions, saying he's received mediocre marks from the conservative Taxpayers League of Minnesota.
"He has not helped the taxpayers of Minnesota," she said.
Torkelson said the primary race has had just one public forum for the candidates and that Houle made "some unusual claims," including that he supported funding for Planned Parenthood, "something I have never done and never would do."
He also rejects the contention that his seniority at the Capitol is a flaw.
"I believe experience is valuable. There are some that claim I'm part of 'the swamp.' I don't agree with that. My record speaks for itself."
Torkelson is particularly proud that the Highway 14 expansion to four lanes from Rochester to New Ulm is on the verge of being accomplished, with a funding plan in place to get the final segment west of Courtland constructed in the next three years.
"We got Highway 14 across the finish line," he said.
Torkelson, while not the loudest or most partisan voice in St. Paul, said he is proud of his ability to work with the Senate and with some members of the DFL when a compromise serves the interests of the state or the region.
"I'm working every day behind the scenes to actually accomplish something," he said.
A farmer, Torkelson has two adult daughters and has been married for 37 years.
Opposition to abortion, support for gun rights and suspicion of vaccinations are top issues for Houle.
"I will stand strong for the right to life of every human being regardless of their stage of development," she said. "I will stand for the 2nd Amendment right to self-protection. I will stand for parental rights to make all choices for their children and I will stand for medical freedom to choose what one allows into their body without consequence."
Although Torkelson is also a consistent opponent of abortion and supporter of the Second Amendment, Houle said she will more aggressively pursue legislation on those issues.
"I would support or sponsor personhood legislation for the unborn, I would support or sponsor 'Constitutional Carry' or 'Stand Your Ground' 2nd Amendment legislation, and I oppose further infringement on parental rights to protect their own children from the harm of the toxic vaccine mandates," she said.
Torkelson's tenure has been focused on agricultural issues and transportation, and he's served as the chairman of the Capital Investment and Transportation committees when the GOP has held the majority in the House.
"If we get a majority (in the 2020 election), I would look forward to probably chairing Transportation again," Torkelson said.
While roads, rural vitality and farming will remain priorities, the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting trauma to the economy and the state budget will be, by default, the major issues for all lawmakers in 2021, he said.
"Dealing with the current and next crisis is what's most important," Torkelson said. "COVID — doing everything we can to open things up but doing it in as safe a way as possible."
The economic crash has driven up expenses for the state while decimating revenue sources, the result being a massive projected budget shortfall that is continuing to grow in size. Torkelson said his experience with a $6 billion state budget deficit early in his legislative tenure will be helpful in navigating the difficult decisions ahead.
"It's not pleasant, but it's important work that needs to be done," he said.
One particular concern for Torkelson is finding a way to save organizations, such as MRCI, that provide housing and employment opportunities for the disabled.
"Some of them are on the brink of collapse," he said. "... They're really struggling."
The winner of the GOP primary in District 16B — which includes all of Brown County, most of Redwood County and a small portion of Renville County — will take on Marinda “Mindy” Kimmel, DFL-New Ulm, in the Nov. 3 general election. Torkelson defeated Kimmel 63% to 37% in 2018.
