Minnesota is being severely tested by the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing widespread economic disruption, meaning it’s more important than ever to have experienced, practical leaders at the state Capitol, according to veteran state Rep. Paul Torkelson.
“We have major challenges ahead of us,” said Torkelson, a six-term Republican from Lake Hanska. “... Dealing with the disease has to be the top priority. At the same time, we have to keep an eye on where we’re going financially. Because, boy, it hasn’t gotten better.”
For Mindy Kimmel, a New Ulm licensed marriage counselor and family therapist, voters in Brown County and other parts of House District 16B should ask if they’re satisfied with the status quo.
“I think it’s time for new fresh ideas, new energy and a new voice to revitalize rural communities,” said Kimmel, a Democrat who is focusing on priorities that extend beyond the current pandemic. “... I am really committed to moving our communities and state forward so we can thrive once again.”
That means boosting access to affordable health care and child care, expanding rural broadband service, investing in schools, finding a long-term funding solution for roads, supporting agriculture, and including farmers in setting environmental policy, Kimmel said.
Torkelson stuck with Republican Party leaders in the House in blocking passage of a bonding bill that included critical projects for New Ulm and Redwood County, along with opposing legislation that would have increased funding for child care and agriculture, she said.
“After 12 years in office, he’s no longer representing the interests of our communities.”
Torkelson chaired the House committees overseeing transportation and capital investment when Republicans held the majority, and he was also deeply involved in negotiating a compromise on water-quality regulations imposed on farmers by former Gov. Mark Dayton and in fixing the state’s broken vehicle-licensing system.
Reliable, sustainable funding for highways and local infrastructure would continue to be top priorities if he’s reelected, Torkelson said. But his current focus is on the immediate threats posed by the pandemic, the economic recession and the deep deficits looming in the state budget.
“Dealing with the disease has to be the top priority,” Torkelson said, adding that it’s time for Democratic Gov. Tim Walz to share that responsibility with the legislative branch. “It’s going to require a good plan between the governor and the Legislature.”
Work needs to be done on ensuring that students continue to receive a good education regardless of the changing restrictions and limitations on schools. Improvements are needed in the relationship between government and local businesses in reducing the spread of the disease — avoiding what Torkelson sees as a sometimes heavy-handed approach by Walz. And the Legislature will need to work with the governor in erasing billions of dollars of projected red-ink in the upcoming two-year budget.
Torkelson wants to see state leaders immediately begin to look for reductions in state spending. And he believes the state will need to do accounting shifts to cover some of the deficit, including delays in payments to K-12 schools — a tactic used to deal with past budget deficits that’s unpopular but better than the alternative.
He expects Democrats to propose tax increases and Republicans to oppose them.
“We’ll try to avoid that,” he said. “That’s where the Democrats and Republicans have traditionally differed.”
Kimmel pledges to avoid looking at solutions through a partisan lens and to not let special interests influence how she votes in St. Paul.
“I want to represent the voters of my community above all else,” she said. “I don’t owe any corporations or any lobbyists any favors. As a new voice, I can run my campaign with the voters at the heart.”
This is the second time Kimmel has run against Torkelson, falling by a 63-37% margin in 2018 in what’s traditionally been a conservative district. She compares those results, by a first-time candidate for any elected office, to the 2016 election when Torkelson beat a different DFLer 73-26%. That improved margin from 2016 to 2018 was among the top 10 in the state.
“If we can continue that momentum we built in 2018, that will put us on a good footing to win this election,” she said.
House District 16B encompasses all of Brown County, a portion of Redwood County and a small sliver of Renville County.
