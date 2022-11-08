MANKATO — Election judges in Mankato and North Mankato were seeing more voters come in after polls opened Tuesday than in previous midterm elections.
By 8:20 a.m. election judge Tom Allen had tallied 129 ballots cast at Peace Lutheran Church on the corner of Commerce and Lookout drives in upper North Mankato.
"That's pretty high."
At the Blue Earth County Library in downtown Mankato, about 70 voters from Precincts 7 and 14 had cast votes by 8:30, which a number of judges said was above normal for a midterm.
At Bethel Church on Monks Avenue, head judge Miriam Braunhausen was happy seeing about 50 ballots cast by 9:20 a.m.
"It's a very satisfactory turnout," she said.
Sammi Olinger, who'd just cast a ballot at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in lower North Mankato, said no one particular race brought her out.
"Everything is on the ballot. I voted Democrat all the way."
With nearly a dozen candidates running for Mankato Area School Board, Olinger studied the candidates ahead of time. "I wrote down the ones I wanted so I'd remember."
She said she's glad the often-bitter campaigning is over with.
"It was ridiculous. People could be a little nicer."
At Peace Lutheran, voter Jon, who didn't want to give his last name, said he was gleefully protected from the onslaught of negative campaign ads. "I don't have a TV so I don't have to worry about that."
Paul Gilbert voted in lower North Mankato, with his daughter Robin, 13, along to watch.
"I've come every year since I was about 5," she said. Gilbert said he always brings at least one of his three kids along when he votes.
Gilbert said he tries to vote in every election and voted "anti-Republican."
He said the campaign season, which saw record amounts of money spent for a midterm, was unsettling.
"The amount of money put into campaigns is terrible."
At Minnesota State University, the number of students coming in early morning was more of a trickle. "We'll get more coming in later in the day," said head judge Abby Higginbotham.
The polling location was for students who live in the dorms on campus.
"Everyone who came in so far needed to register," she said. They were either first-time voters or had previously registered in their hometown and now had to register at their new location.
Higginbotham said MSU does a lot to help ease voting registration for students by giving them a letter verifying their local address.
"A lot of them don't have their new address on their student IDs so the letter from MSU makes it easy."
As of Monday about 587,000 Minnesota voters had already cast their ballots, MPR reported. The latest figures provided by the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office have the early balloting ahead of the 2018 pace, which is the previous non-presidential year election.
Compared with four years ago, 47,000 more ballots have been accepted at this stage. The numbers include ballots cast in person at early voting sites and those dropped off or returned by mail.
Polls remain open until 8 p.m.
