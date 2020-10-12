WASECA — Minnesota House District 24A’s Republican incumbent is seeking a fifth term against a DFL challenger with legislative experience of his own.
Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, comfortably won a fourth term in the district — which includes Waseca, Owatonna and northeastern Waseca County and northwestern Steele County — in 2018. DFL-challenger Tom Shea is looking to return to the Legislature after representing Owatonna and the surrounding area in the early 1980s.
Both candidates say working across the aisle will be needed to solve the state’s most pressing issues. The state’s COVID-19 response is among the issues they differ on.
Petersburg
Petersburg, a Waseca resident who grew up on a farm north of Claremont, was first elected to the Legislature in 2012. He's a church administrator who previously served on the Claremont/Triton School Board and the Minnesota School Boards Association.
While he’s not holding as many meetings and events as his previous campaigns due to COVID, he said he’s still reaching voters through door knocking, getting campaign signs out, radio and print advertisements, and social media.
He said this year's approach is a lot different than his past campaigns. People also seem more politically active but also polarized, which he pointed out is often the case during presidential election years.
“When I’m putting up signs, people come out and chat,” he said. “I’ve done door-knocking with masks on. They’re anxious to talk to people.”
He named COVID-19 and public safety as the two issues he’s hearing about the most from constituents.
Locals are frustrated that their representatives don’t have more of a say in the state’s COVID response, he said. Gov. Tim Walz and the DFL-controlled House have been at odds with the Republican-controlled Senate about extending the governor’s emergency powers for much of the pandemic.
Majorities in the House and Senate are needed to override the governor’s emergency powers. Concerns about personal freedoms and whether the governor’s executive orders and state of emergency are prudent for the whole state are common among locals, Petersburg said.
“All of us in the Legislature, both the Senate and House, are elected by local people to represent them in these decisions,” he said. “There is frustration about it.”
On public safety, he described a different atmosphere in Greater Minnesota compared to the Twin Cities. People in Greater Minnesota are more likely to see local police as friends, and they don’t want a one-size-fits-all model to change the system, he said.
If re-elected, he and all his colleagues will have to deal with a major budget deficit brought on by COVID and its response. State government is funded through strong local economies, Petersburg said, so getting more people back to work will be needed to speed up the state’s recovery.
He sees his experiences working with DFLers and Republicans alike being important assets in the tricky task of balancing the state’s budget and resolving other matters.
“We’re going to have to work across the aisle,” he said. “I’ll be able to work with that rapport I have with my DFL colleagues and my Republican colleagues.”
His seniority in the Legislature would also be an asset in getting bills heard, he said.
"Without the learning curve going into it, now I can bypass a lot of that in he beginning and get into the meaty, day-to-day needs that are there," he said.
Shea
Shea, of Owatonna, was first elected to the Minnesota House in 1980 and served until 1984. He was a longtime Steele County commissioner in the 1990s and 2000s before serving as the county administrator from 2012 to 2015.
Retired for the last five years, he said he’s running for office again because too many elected officials aren’t speaking truth to power. It leaves the public feeling cynical about the process.
“The reason I got into it is just because of the toxic nature of politics today," he said. "It really doesn’t need to be that way."
It would've been easier for his wife and him to enjoy retirement on the golf course all summer, he said, but they decided he should run in the hopes of bringing "a little bit of respect back to the process and for elected officials." It’s on both candidates and the voters to restore trust in the democratic process and combat the cynicism, he added.
“We could sit around and complain about it for four months or we could try to get people to take ownership," he said of his campaign. "It’s not just the elected people, it’s the population. The population has to take ownership."
After relying on door knocking during his previous campaigns, he chose not to do it this time around due to COVID. His campaign also isn't doing in-person meetings for the same reason.
Instead, he said it's a unique year with limited advertising, more direct mailers, a "24A Gazette" posted on his website featuring articles on his stances and endorsements, voter outreach through Zoom, and telephoning the voters who express interest in more information.
He named three key things voters should look for when choosing candidates in any race: character, competency and policy. Policy is often the most important consideration for voters, he said, but the others should matter just as much because voters need to trust that their candidate will follow through on what they say and have enough competency to make it happen.
Shea also pledged not to accept political action committee or corporate donations. He denounced negative campaigning as well, saying he'd be the first to come to Rep. Petersburg's defense if there are any misleading or misrepresenting advertisements about him.
He, too, named addressing the budget shortfall among his top priorities if elected. First, however, lawmakers need to tone down the rhetoric demeaning the other side to get to a place where they can work together to solve the big challenges.
As an example of irresponsible rhetoric, he pointed to House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt's tweet from August saying "looks like the Senate is executing a prisoner today." The tweet was in reference to Senate Republicans' decision to block the governor's cabinet appointments until he ceded certain powers.
Shea gave Walz an A-minus for his pandemic response, saying the governor has based his decisions on scientific expertise and acknowledged when he could've done something better. Having consistent statewide leadership is helpful during a pandemic, he said, while leaders from both parties could do a better job consulting with each other on the response.
"If we had a patchwork of policies and rules dealing with this, I think that would be detrimental," Shea said.
He said his experience on the nonpartisan county board and as a rural DFLer in a highly partisan political environment in the 1980s would suit him well on a return to the Legislature.
"I've been there. I've done that," he said. "I know how it works and I know the challenge of both parties."
