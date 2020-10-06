NORTH MANKATO — Longtime Councilman Billy Steiner and first-term Councilman Jim Whitlock, along with Matt Peterson and Nancy Goodwin are vying for two four-year seats on the North Mankato City Council.
The incumbents tout a steadily declining tax rate, high quality of life and strong economic development in the city. The challengers agree with those points but say the council needs fresh perspectives and believe the council and administration too often marginalizes citizens who try to provide input and believe more can be done to encourage citizen input.
Steiner is seeking his seventh, four-year term while Whitlock is seeking his second term. Peterson has run for council before while this is Goodwin's first campaign.
Matt Peterson
Peterson, who lives in upper North Mankato, has been in North Mankato since coming to the area in 1993 to attend college. He has for 22 years worked for Schwickert's Tecta America, starting as a roofer and now as general manager of one of their divisions.
"Personally, I just want to be more involved in the community. I've been married 22 years, the parent of three. I've always been active in the schools, coaching and in the community."
He said he wants to bring a strong voice for his generation of residents to the council. Peterson said he appreciates the amenities in the city and has no big qualms with recent tax and budget decisions. But he thinks the council has become insulated.
"I don't believe in the last six years or so the current council members or administration have been as transparent as they should be and that they have their own agenda and things are flushed out before they ever get to the meetings. There are rarely any questions by the council. Things are brought up behind closed doors before it gets to the meetings and when citizens do speak up, it's just glossed over."
Peterson believes rules set up by the council regarding citizen input during meetings are too restrictive.
"Don't do whatever you can to shut people out of these meetings."
While he doesn't have big issues with taxes or the spending, he thinks the city would benefit from a fresh set of eyes and from his budgeting background.
He oversees $10 million to $13 million in construction budgets. "If we have overruns I have to figure out how we are going to make it up somewhere else. I don't have an open checkbook, I have to work within the budget I have.
"So what I can bring to the council and the city is that experience, the financial aspect. One of the biggest expenses for the city each year are the construction projects," he said.
"The council has to be responsible with everyone else's money. We have to feel as a community we can have a civil conversation and not be labeled 'Oh, it's that person complaining again.' I think some people don't come forward because they feel bullied."
Nancy Goodwin
Goodwin, who lives in lower North Mankato, was raised in the Mankato and Good Thunder areas until getting married and moving to the Iron Range in 2001. As the mining industry was collapsing there, Goodwin became involved in consulting and economic and community development, something she continued when she returned to this area. She's lived in North Mankato since 2007. She has her own firm, N. Goodwin Consulting.
She does consulting work with Region 9, Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, the local SBDC and others.
"I contract with the city of St. James to consult with the Latino population and now that's moved into Watonwan County."
She believes she could use her skills to get more public input on city issues.
"I've gone to quite a few City Council meetings and heard some dissent from some that the council wasn't listening to people. People need to have a voice and feel heard.."
She said that she has posted on the lower North Mankato Facebook page asking people what is important to them and got lots of feedback and has communicated with people via private messages.
"It confirmed my suspicions that people don't feel they have an avenue to be heard."
She said she doesn't expect the council to adopt a new system to get more community input.
"It has to grow organically."
She said as a council member she would focus in part on getting more input from residents by communicating with them online where they would feel more comfortable than attending public meetings and talking.
"If we're going to be genuine and authentic there has to be a way for people to communicate. It's not just sitting through council meetings."
Goodwin applauds the council and mayor for the coffee meetings they hold but said not all residents are comfortable talking at public events.
"People won't speak their minds if they're at a table with 12 people."
She said she'd also use her business consulting experience to help small businesses, particularly during and after the pandemic.
"The biggest thing is small business revival.
"I want to provide more purposeful support via Zoom and talking to small businesses and to the city and county on how we can survive this. And meeting one-on-one with business owners about financial planning is needed. A lot of smaller businesses need someone to put an arm on their shoulder and walk with them through this."
Goodwin, who serves on the city's Greenway Conservation Advisory Committee, said she'd also focus on environmental issues, including making it easier for people to plant pollinator gardens in their yards. She disagrees with a push to put limits on such plantings.
"There's an attempt to have the city control that, keeping (plantings) a certain distance from the street and only allowing a certain amount of space for native plants. I understand there are some yards that aren't kept up, but right now you can dig up your front yard and plant a vegetable garden so why have rules you can't plant a butterfly garden?"
Jim Whitlock
Whitlock is semi-retired from his Brickhouse Graphics business and lives in lower North Mankato. He organized the Business on Belgrade Association years ago and cites improvements to the Belgrade area and expansion of the Northport Industrial Park as key successes of the council.
Whitlock said he's eager to serve a second term, particularly after having to battle cancer during much of his first term.
"I had a struggle with three years of fighting cancer. But the cancer is all gone and I'm back from 130 pounds to 170. I'm back at my fighting weight and eager to serve another four years."
Whitlock said he's supported a reduction in the tax rate and the council has reduced it by 3% during his tenure. "I think that's the biggest thing we've been able to do."
He said he believes that downward tax trend can continue, but also says the uncertainty of the pandemic means setting the budget for next year is more challenging. The city will not know if or how much its aid from the state is reduced until the Legislature decides the state budget next year, by which time the city will already be half way through its budget year.
"This year we have to tighten our belts, buckle down and do the best we can. Thankfully we got some money from the CARES Act so we won't have to disrupt services to residents."
Whitlock said that during his time on the council progress has been made on several fronts.
"We've improved Benson Park immensely. That had sat for about five years and was really neglected, the city didn't have the budget to do it. After we came up with a master parks plan and a master streets plan, we were able to budget that in."
The parking lot at Benson was paved, bathrooms added and recently the Sitting Bull statue has been added, overlooking the natural grasses of the park.
He's helped lobby at the Legislature seeking bonding money for a hoped-for indoor recreation facility at Caswell Park.
"We can make Caswell a 12-month-a-year facility rather than six months. Caswell Park, I think, will one day become a cash cow for the city. It's a draw nationally and even internationally," he said, citing the Aussie Peppers use of the facility last year.
"The Aussie Peppers came here because it's a world-class facility." Whitlock believes the city would have had a similar cash-producing facility if it had hung onto the North Links Golf Course.
He said the Belgrade Avenue area has been transformed from what it was 13 years ago. "It had that sleeping, no-lights on appearance. Now you go down there and you see activity and businesses and decorative lighting and artwork."
He said the current construction of a new Frandsen Bank is a culmination of years of building up the Belgrade area.
Whitlock disputes that the current council isn't open to public input.
"I think we've done a great job reaching out to the public and asking their input on things. Now we're working on the Webster Avenue corridor study, there's such a mix there between light industrial, commercial and residential. We've been working on that for about a year and we've constantly asked for input on it."
He said economic development is a major interest for him.
"Our economic future lies with Northport Industrial Park. That's where we can bring in the larger businesses. We're landlocked downtown and to an extent on Commerce. Northport allows us to further advance affordable housing and industrial development and economic development. All those have to be there at the same time to succeed."
Whitlock also cites a high quality of life in the city as an issue he and the council have focused on.
"I've been in lower North Mankato for 40 years. It's where I wanted to put my business and raise my family and it's worked out well for me. I want to give back."
Billy Steiner
Steiner, who lives in lower North Mankato, is the longest serving council member, finishing his 24th year. He is in sales at Radio Mankato and a longtime musician.
He said he is running to help build on what has been happening in the city.
"I like what's going on. The city is on a good path I think. Keeping the taxes flat and there's a lot of development going on. I want to continue being a part of that. I understand what's going on and what's behind it, and I want to continue that growth."
He cites a number of accomplishments the city has achieved during his tenure.
"We developed the Taylor Library and police annex and remodeled city hall recently and built a new fire station. Caswell continues to be a national draw. Caswell is a real gem and drawing card for the county. And Benson Park is developing into a beautiful park."
Steiner said changes at Bluff Park in upper North Mankato have also improved an older park hidden in a residential neighborhood overlooking Hiniker Pond.
"Bluff Park is a hidden gem. There's a new overlook now and the native prairie plantings."
He said the renovation of the Spring Lake Swim Facility was more successful than he'd hoped for. "It's really turned into a wonderful regional attraction. It's beyond what I'd hoped for."
Steiner said the Northport Industrial Park is continuing to grow. "It's good for our tax base. There are new businesses there and some new ones interested in coming in."
He said the budget and uncertainty over the pandemic is likely to consume much of the city's attention.
"Everything is COVID-related now. We don't know what we'll get for (Local Government Aid from the state). Everything has been hurt by the COVID pandemic. We want to work on the capital improvement plan, but it all depends on the money streams coming in. That's part of why I want to stay on, to see all the things we've been planning come to fruition, but it all depends on the money flow," he said.
"We have a frugal budget, but I think we've covered all the things we need to cover."
Steiner said the Belgrade Avenue area is continuing to evolve and grow.
"The new Frandsen Bank will be great and hopefully the Rooftop Bar and restaurant will be coming. It was put on hold because of the pandemic. The downtown business area is doing as well as it can during all of this. I think it's a real vital area."
Steiner disputes suggestions the council isn't open to public input.
"There was a time when they were trying to limit citizen input at meetings, but that's changed. I think we're as transparent as possible, the meetings are always open and even with the Zoom meetings we're open to citizen input. We are always open to citizen input," he said. He said he also is available through email, phone and in person to talk with residents.
"I think most people like living in North Mankato and like what's going on here. The taxes have been good and the infrastructure is being maintained. We're always working to keep things going."
