LE SUEUR — A bank president and a school board vice-chair, both residents of Le Sueur, are vying to replace the retiring, three-term representative in Minnesota House District 20A.
Rep. Bob Vogel, R-Elko New Market, announced in early 2020 he wouldn’t seek re-election. He comfortably won a third term in the district — which includes the cities of Cleveland, Le Center, Belle Plaine and New Prague — in 2018.
Republican candidate Brian Pfarr, the president of First Farmers & Merchants Bank in Le Sueur, and DFLer Erina Prom, vice-chair of the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board, are competing for the seat.
The candidates shared what inspired them to run, what issues they’re hearing about the most from voters and what experience sets them apart from each other via emailed responses Saturday.
Prom
Prom, a mother of four, wrote about how she saw firsthand the educational funding inequities between schools when she and her family moved to Le Sueur from the Twin Cities.
“It pained me to see that there was nothing about my family that had changed except for our zip code and yet the funding gap was quite vast for everything from programming to available funds to help with preschool tuition,” she said.
Prom sought and won a seat on the school board four years ago. Through her advocacy work at the Capitol as a board member, she wrote she realized how interconnected school funding and other issues are in Greater Minnesota.
She also realized she didn’t want to sit on the sidelines.
“I wanted to be a part of the solution,” she said. “While it has been an absolute honor to serve the last four years on the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board and the last two as vice-chair, this opportunity to advocate for the children, families and staff of our school district has shown me that while I am passionate about public education, I am also passionate about health care, supporting our family farms and protecting our environment.”
Health care affordability and COVID-19 are among the issues she’s hearing the most from voters on the campaign trail. If elected, she wrote she’d build upon health care price transparency bills and support requiring pharmaceutical companies to negotiate essential prescription drug prices with the state.
With the Affordable Care Act’s future in doubt, she’s calling for Minnesota to expand its Minnesota Care health insurance program. Doing so, she wrote, could in many cases make insurance cheaper than the private policies for working families and individuals.
“With the addition of COVID-19, it has really laid bare the fact that so many of our institutions were being held together by band-aid fixes and not working properly,” she wrote. “Now that we have a much better understanding of the inequities across our state, now is the time to rebuild and truly invest in a government that works for all Minnesotans.”
Along with her school board work, Prom touted her current and past leadership roles at her church and homeowners association among her experiences. She also said her family knows all too well the struggles families are facing due to COVID, as the economic downturn caused her husband to be laid off.
“I am seeing firsthand what is working and what needs improvement to best meet the needs of our community,” she wrote. “If elected, I will listen to your concerns whether you voted for me or not and I will lead and vote with civility and empathy.”
Pfarr
Pfarr, a father of two, is also a colonel in the Minnesota Army National Guard, where he commands a brigade of more than 1,800 troops. He wrote about how he decided to run for office as a way to continue in public service as his 33-year military career nears its end.
“I don’t see myself as a politician but rather I hope to continue to be a public servant,” he said. “I decided to run because I believe my experience, leadership, and public service background make me an excellent candidate for HD20A.”
Public safety, health care, infrastructure and education — particularly as it relates to hybrid learning — are among the issues he's hearing the most about from residents.
His service with the National Guard brought him to the Twin Cities this year, where he saw firsthand the “disruption and destruction that occurred.” Since then, he wrote he's worked with local law enforcement officers to understand what they need to be successful.
On education, he pointed out his opponent isn’t the only candidate with school board experience.
“As voters consider who has the depth of knowledge in education it is important to remember, I too have served on the local school board,” he wrote. “My wife and I have master’s in education degrees, I have taught at the community college level and my wife has 30 years of experience in the K-12 school system.”
Pfarr, who grew up on a family farm near Gaylord, taught farm business management at South Central College for five years before becoming an ag lender at the bank. He was promoted to bank president four years ago.
His other leadership credentials include leading more than 12,000 soldiers in Iraq as chief of operations for the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division. He earned a Bronze Star for his service.
In Le Sueur, he’s a member and past commander of American Legion Post #55, member of the Le Sueur VFW, Lions Club, and Economic Development Authority, and chair of his church’s finance council.
Pfarr wrote his involvement in the organizations keeps him connected to his community, while his experience in banking working with local farms, businesses and individuals would aid him in the Legislature.
“I believe my 20 years of experience in finance will be very beneficial to the MN House, particularly as we work through a projected budget deficit," he said.
