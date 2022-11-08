Results of area state House races in Tuesday’s election:
House District 18B
Incumbent Luke Frederick, DFL-Mankato, defeated challenger Republican Dar Vosburg, of Mankato. Frederick received 60% of the vote, or 8,564 votes, compared to Vosburg's nearly 40% of the vote or 5,664 votes.
District 18B includes Skyline and much of Blue Earth County, including Eagle Lake and Mankato precincts.
Fredrick was first elected in 2020 and helped fund children’s museums across the state, assisted in updating the Vulnerable Adults Act and helped pass Helmets to Hardhats, a program dedicated to supporting returning veterans transition back into everyday life. He ran for reelection to continue to be an active advocate for mental health.
District 19B
Incumbent John Petersburg, R-Waseca, led with 71% of the vote, or 11,822 to 4,809 votes, against DFL opponent Abdulahi Ali Osman, of Owatonna, with 26 of 27 precincts reporting as of 12:50 am Wednesday.
District 19B includes Owatonna and Waseca, and engulfs areas in Steele County and Waseca County.
Petersburg, a Waseca local for over 30 years, wrapped up serving his fifth term as state representative for District 24A. He ran for re-election in hopes of completing more projects, such as allocating funds for a new water tower in Waseca and expanding the wastewater system in Owatonna.
Osman, a visiting professor of politics at universities on the east coast, said he was running to be the voice for the growing diverse population in the district. He emphasized the importance of educating children through early education programs during his campaign.
District 22B
Incumbent Brian Pfarr, R-Le Sueur, won by nearly 69% of the vote, or 13,225 to 6,023 votes against DFL opponent Marcia Stapleton, of Le Sueur.
District 22B was redrawn in 2020 and now includes Le Sueur, Le Center and much of Le Sueur County as well as Madison Lake and St. Clair in Blue Earth County
Pfarr is the president of First Farmers & Merchants Bank in Le Sueur and said he was running to continue his work as a public servant and tackle ongoing problems with inflation, public safety and education.
