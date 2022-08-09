LE SUEUR — Le Sueur-Henderson voters Tuesday leaned toward approving one out of three questions involved in a district bond referendum that includes a measure to build a new school. Votes were still being counted as of 10:45 pm, with 10 out of 15 precincts reported.
Three different questions were in front of voters.
Voters first decided whether to approve up to $39.9 million in bonds that would be used to create a new two-story preK-5 building at the middle school and high school campus. Park Elementary would also be demolished. As of Tuesday evening, 54.07 percent of voters, or 1,082, voted yes.
Voters leaned toward a no vote on a plan for up to $6 million in infrastructure upgrades at the middle school and high school. This includes the replacement of aging heating and ventilation equipment that was not done in prior referendum work, upgrades to the secure entrance area and improvements to the tennis court. As of Tuesday evening, 50.88 percent of voters, or 1,010, said no.
Finally, voters also leaned toward voting no on up to $5.65 million for improvements to school sites such as the career and tech area. As of Tuesday evening, 54.31 percent of voters, or 1,072, said no.
These results are not final.
Voter approval means property taxes would increase beginning in 2023.
Residents who own homes with a $100,000 market value would see a $181 annual tax impact. Those who own homes with a $175,000 or $250,000 market value would see $387 or $594 annual tax impacts respectively.
The district hopes to receive bids in spring 2023 and open the new building in fall 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.