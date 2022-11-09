MANKATO — Jeff Wersal will be the new sheriff of Blue Earth County.
Wersal got 51.8% of the vote to Paul Barta’s 47.8%.
Sheriff Brad Peterson announced earlier that he is retiring after 28 years in the position.
Barta and Wersal both have longtime experience in the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Department.
Wersal, who is lieutenant in the department, has been a Sheriff’s Office supervisor for 15 years and in 2015 he was assigned to lead the multi-jurisdictional Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force.
Currently a patrol captain and media liaison, Barta joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2002 and has worked in law enforcement since 1999. While working for the county, he has served as a SWAT operator and instructor, a detective, an assistant emergency management director and a shift lieutenant.
Both said during the campaign that the department is very well run now and neither brought up any issues about the other.
They both pointed to their leadership record in the department.
“I’m most proud of the work I’ve done on the task force. I consider myself a leader of the task force,” Wersal said in an earlier interview.
He said he is a big supporter of the Yellow Line Project, which gives those convicted of drug crimes the option to go to drug court where the aim is to help them get support to break addiction.
“I’m heavily involved with Blue Earth County drug court and work with Nicollet County court. I’m always about giving people chances whether it’s their first, second or third attempt, if they’re not involved with violent crime,” Wersal said.
As captain, Barta works with the sheriff and chief deputy in helping to administer the department and its 100 employees and annual budget of $10 million-$13 million.
“The experience I put forward, particularly in administration and supervision, is very important. It takes a lot of budgeting and work executing programs,” Barta said in an earlier interview.
