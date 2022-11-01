MANKATO — With Election Day a week away, there’s a lot for voters to keep in mind before they vote in person — from remembering their new polling place after redistricting to knowing what’s on the ballot.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. As long as voters are in line by 8 p.m., you can still vote, even if you don’t reach the front of the line until after then.
After redistricting shifted boundaries, your polling place might be different this year, something Nicollet County elections official Jaci Kopet said is most important to keep in mind.
“I would make sure, because this was a redistricting year, make sure that you’re going to the correct poll place,” Kopet said. “Your poll place may have changed this year, and I think that’s going to be one of the biggest things.”
Voters can use the poll finder on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website to make sure they’re going to the right location (Visit: pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us).
If voters end up in the wrong place by accident, Kopet said election officials will help point you in the right direction.
Blue Earth County elections administrator Michael Stalberger said it’s also important to remember to make sure you’re registered to vote.
In Minnesota, you can register or update your registration at the polling place on Election Day. To do so, you’ll need to bring a proof of what Stalberger calls face and place, or identity and place of residence.
“So they can prove their face by a driver license, a student ID, a passport. Those can even be expired as long as it’s their likeness and with their name on it.
“And then they need to prove their residency. They do that by a utility bill that’s current, a lease statement that’s current. Most of our voters have driver’s licenses with their correct address on it so they can use that,” Stalberger said.
If your voter registration is current and active, you do not need to bring an ID.
This means you were successfully registered at least 21 days before Election Day and you have not moved or changed names since then.
Voters have the right to take time off work to vote without losing pay, personal leave or vacation time.
Absentee and mail ballots continue to roll-in for both counties.
Nicollet County has accepted 2,500 ballots so far.
The latest numbers in Blue Earth County show almost 10,900 ballots sent out, with 5,628 returned and accepted.
If you are returning an absentee ballot in person, it needs to be returned to the elections office that sent your ballot by 3 p.m. Nov. 8.
Numerous races are on the ballot this year, from school board races, mayoral and council races, sheriff and county commissioner races, legislative races and the contest for Congress in District 1.
Voters can find out what’s on their specific ballot by visiting the Secretary of State’s Office at sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/whats-on-my-ballot/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.