ELYSIAN — A Madison Lake man and an Elysian woman were hospitalized following a crash on Highway 60 late Friday afternoon.
Zachary Frank Cheney, 26, of Madison Lake and Luann Marie Stangler, 57, of Elysian were each transported to the hospital in Mankato with non-life-threatening injuries suffered in the collision at 5:41 p.m. at Highway 60 and 221st Avenue just west of Elysian.
The Minnesota State Patrol provided little detail on the circumstances leading to the crash other than that both Cheney's 2001 Dodge Caravan and Stangler's 2017 Jeep Cherokee were westbound on Highway 60 at the time and that, in Cheney's case, alcohol was involved.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
