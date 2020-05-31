ST. PETER — A patient who escaped from the Minnesota Security Hospital late Friday in St. Peter is back in custody.
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that a woman called to report a suspicious person who matched the description of the patient looking into the windows of a rural St. Peter residence at 10:51 a.m. Sunday.
Police officers and deputies arrived on the scene moments later and confirmed it was Michael Ray Caldwell, the missing patient. He was taken into custody without incident and is being held pending charges.
