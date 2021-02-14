MANKATO — For Deb Newman, who co-owns Hilltop Florist and Greenhouse in Mankato with her husband, Kevin, Sunday’s high temperature of minus 7 degrees posed some unique challenges for the delicate flowers in transit from the store to customers' homes.
“Clearly, the bitter cold weather requires us to have greater precautions in trying to deal with fragile flowers in the bitter cold,” Newman said. “For us, it’s extra layers of protection on the flowers and making sure when they take them out that people understand they should be put in a stable temperature environment as quickly as possible.”
Adding extra layers of protection has been routine for Newman and other local florists for the past week due to frigid temperatures. Even when flowers are double bagged, they can only be outside in the cold for 5-10 minutes at the most before they flash freeze, said Emily Hinton, who spent the weekend designing bouquets for her mother’s business, Flowers by Jeanie, in Mankato.
“It’s just limiting how much time they’re in the cold,” Hinton said.
She said deliveries have been about the same compared to last year, although drivers are minimizing the time flowers are exposed to the cold by knocking on the door first to make sure the recipient is home before retrieving deliveries from their vehicle.
Newman said they moved all of their flowers to the store’s greenhouse so delivery drivers could park in their attached heated garage. That way they didn’t have to transport flowers in a cold vehicle.
Usually Valentine's Day falls on a weekday, meaning the holiday itself is extremely busy with deliveries sent to workplaces. The last time Valentine’s fell on a Sunday was in 2016.
“This year with it being on a Sunday, it’s a little more spread out,” said Kari Kantack, floral manager at Drummers Garden Center and Floral in Mankato.
“People were coming in and getting flowers delivered starting on Thursday, which is nice for us and for the delivery drivers to be more spread out.”
When Valentine’s Day falls on a weekday, the orders and delivery requests are constant, said Robin Guhlke, co-owner of Becky’s Floral and Gift Shoppe in Mankato.
“It’s a little easier on us when it’s broken up like this, so we’re not up until 11 p.m. making flowers,” Guhlke said.
This year, most floral shops added extra hours Saturday and opened their doors for business on Sunday, a day when most are typically closed.
Hinton said they’ve been getting more business in advance of the actual holiday due to people wanting to send flowers to loved ones at work during the week and then marking the day again at home on the weekend.
“It’s like they’re celebrating two days this year instead of one,” Hinton said. “We’ll do the flowers on Friday and then celebrate again on Sunday when they’re home with you, so it’s like we’re getting double.”
One factor floral shop owners have had to consider when planning orders is that demand has been exceeding supply due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To ensure they are well stocked, Kantack began pre-booking orders before Christmas.
“This year with the pandemic it’s been harder to get certain flowers, and there’s been some issues with the flights — getting the flowers from South America and all that — so it has been a little bit of a challenge this year,” Kantack said.
“We’ve been lucky here, but at our wholesalers, the logistics of getting all the flowers out has been harder this year for them.”
That unpredictability also has led Sara Nett, owner of Sweet Alice floral shop in St. Peter, to order flowers months in advance.
“My roses typically get in about five to seven days prior to Valentine’s Day so I have time to process them,” Nett said. “They’re shipped without water, so it takes a certain expertise and time for them back to where they look beautiful for the customer.”
Hinton said there’s a delicate balance of timing what flowers to order when, depending on their shelf life. Roses, for example, don’t last as long as carnations, and water-absorbing flowers such as tulips and lilies are more finnicky in cold, dry weather.
“As far as assembling orders, we do most of them the night before,” Hinton said. “So when we have large amounts of orders like this, it’s usually a lot of staying late. When you have this many orders, that’s what you have to do because the flowers aren’t going to last and be at their freshest point if we’re doing the orders a week in advance.”
While this year’s Valentine’s Day has become more of a Valentine’s Week, next year’s holiday falls on a Monday. That, said Kantack, will likely be the opposite of what florists experienced this year.
“Everyone will want them delivered and picked up on a Monday,” Kantack said. “Next year it will be crazy.”
