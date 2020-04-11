Ray Smart, who runs an after-school program called Drama Kids, was worried about how children would be affected when the coronavirus pandemic hit.
"I thought, who would suffer the most? I thought it would be kids."
He soon turned to Facebook to launch the Mankato Area Non Profit Covid Response page.
"I thought we needed a central meeting point where people could come and coordinate things."
In just weeks, the group has morphed into a much larger community response center, currently focused on helping those in the health care sector. And other local Facebook groups started interacting, setting off a wider web of volunteerism.
"Since we started, several nonprofits and businesses and individuals have gotten involved," Smart said.
Their current effort has been to provide food on a daily basis for the Mankato Clinic's North Mankato respiratory clinic staff, where teams are working 12-hour shifts.
"People bring homemade meatloaf and chili, and businesses are bringing pizza or Buffalo Wild Wings." The food is collected and then brought to the clinic in one delivery.
The Facebook group has recently shifted focus to getting masks and other personal protection equipment, or PPE, to health workers and first responders.
That's when other Facebook groups, including one run by Priscilla Roos — Get Mankato PPE — began collaborating.
She started the group several weeks ago and already has at least 800 volunteers who are sewing masks, headbands to attach masks, gowns and other equipment.
"What's needed keeps changing and we can be nimble," Roos said.
She said when she first had the idea of setting up a nonprofit entity to coordinate the making of PPE, she realized it took a year or more to go through the process to be an official nonprofit. That's when a friend connected her to the Mankato Area Foundation. A day later the foundation agreed to serve as the official nonprofit fiscal agent for Get Mankato PPE. Now the group can accept donations and get grants that are overseen by the foundation.
"We already got $25,000 in grants and $6,000 in individual donations," Roos said. The money helps buy fabric, buttons and other supplies volunteers need.
She said volunteers are moving quickly to adapt to make PPEs that are of the best quality, such as finding material that provides protection close to the N95 masks worn by health workers.
The volunteers make headbands with buttons attached to help those wearing masks from having to attach the mask's elastic bands to the back of their ears, something that can irritate the ears to the point of bleeding — the masks' bands are instead hooked to the buttons on the headbands.
Roos said they are already running out of buttons and are seeking donations from anyone who has them.
She said that beyond helping coordinate things, Facebook helps volunteers manage themselves by sharing questions and answers about the best way to make PPEs.
Smart said he's been struck by the outpouring of support for his Facebook group.
"Our community is just an amazing community and everybody is getting behind everyone and helping neighbors. It's a testament to what makes Mankato special," he said.
"My hope is after all this blows over we remember this. What makes our community, our nation is neighbors helping neighbors. I hope we switch from greed and wealth identifying us and remember that."
Ironically, he said the initial reason he started the group — to help kids — turned out not to be something in as great of demand as he thought.
He said a variety of groups, from the BackPack Food Program to the school district, responded quickly to ensure kids' needs are being met.
"My initial view that kids would be most vulnerable is probably true, but the community really stepped up."
Civic center headquarters
The Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center will become the headquarters for people to donate PPE.
Beginning 9 a.m. Monday, donations can be brought to the civic center. People should place PPEs in green Disabled American Veterans of Minnesota dropboxes in front of the lobby doors.
The Lyle C. Pearson DAV Chapter temporarily paused its household donation collection drive in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus and donated the bins for the PPE collection.
Businesses or individuals with large deliveries may bring them Mondays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Call 311 or 507-387-8600 to schedule an appointment. Use Walnut Street to access the event center's loading dock area and look for signs.
The items will be sanitized and repackaged for distribution to long-term care facilities, front-line volunteers, public safety, transportation personnel and other essential workers.
Guidelines for making homemade cloth face coverings can be found on the CDC website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.