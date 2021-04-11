MANKATO — Joe Domeier vividly remembers the first time he sheared a sheep over 15 years ago, and it wasn’t pretty.
“The very first sheep I sheared was my own and it was just brutal,” Domeier laughed.
“When I first started, the more experienced guys told me it takes about 10,000 head to get good," he said. "You just have to have the repetition and numbers to get good at it.”
Domeier has since surpassed that number and has developed an efficient process from years of practice. Last year, he sheared a total of 3,000 sheep.
This year, he expects that number to jump to nearly 5,000. Along with the 40 ewes he raises at his farm on the south shore of Swan Lake near Nicollet for fiber and meat, he travels throughout the region as a professional sheep shearer.
“My best was 99 (sheep) in a day,” he said.
On Sunday morning, a large crowd of parents and their kids gathered at the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota’s outdoor Alltech Farm Animal Experience exhibit to see Domeier shear a couple sheep first-hand.
“These are my little guys,” said Rochelle Koberoski, Ag and Nature Education Manager for the museum. “They are only a year old, so this is their first shearing.”
Having grown up on a sheep farm near Madelia herself, Koberoski was tasked with bailing the wool sheared by her dad. When she was old enough to join 4-H, he suggested she raise the smaller Babydoll Southdown breed, known for their docile, non-aggressive temperament.
“I’ve always really liked this breed and thought it would be fun to get a couple more,” Koberoski said. “I’m thrilled we could pull this together and have some other kids learn about sheep shearing.”
These two young animals were at least somewhat cooperative as Domeier buzzed away using an electric shearer to remove the wool from their legs, body and even their faces as kids and their parents watched with fascination.
“They’re cute and it’s fun, so we thought the kids would really enjoy it,” said Lacy Lynch, of rural Mankato. “I anticipate the sheep do not like being sheared just like children do not like getting haircuts. We’re really fortunate in this community to have this.”
Kim Penkert, who came to the event with her young daughter, was struck by the precision of Domeier’s work in spite of the squirming, kicking and shaking its head as he worked to remove the thick wool from its cheeks.
“It’s very interesting,” Penkert said. “Especially when they go around the eyes. I just feel like if they moved, they’d cut something.”
But with plenty of experience under his belt, Domeier said this particular breed is relatively easy to work with compared to others. If a sheep is smaller and feels like cooperating, a single animal can be done in a matter of minutes. But the more aggressive rams may require several people to hold the animal in place.
“There’s hundreds of breeds of sheep,” said Domeier, who sells his wool to hand spinners online, and to large-scale industrial scouring operations, which mix a very strong detergent with hot water to clean out hay and manure from the wool.
“There are some flocks where on average I can do 25-30 by noon and there’s others where I might do 10,” he said.
Their weight depends on the breed, although most sheep are somewhere between 60-300 pounds. Domeier remembers one particularly challenging ram he sheared that was tall enough to look him directly in the eye and weighed 400 pounds, the size of a male black bear.
“As soon as I bumped the door open, I had him in a headlock with my arm and he just took off, dragging me across the barn,” Domeier recalled. “That was a three-person job to get him done.”
The outdoor demonstration coincides with the museum’s rotating agriculture education exhibit. Through the rest of April, kids can learn about the process from shearing a sheep to using that very wool to make a sweater at a variety of interactive stations inside.
“We really try to pair the programs we have with the exhibit experiences,” said Deb Johnson, vice president of operations for the museum. “Here in the Ag Lab, children can come in, get hands on and get personal with the shearing of the sheep, so they can do what they just saw.”
While the two sheep Sunday were on-site just for just the day, the museum will have goats from a St. James area farm throughout the summer, along with chickens that are currently incubating on display inside the museum. Museum staff hope to have some other farm animals intermittently throughout the summer as well.
In May, the agriculture exhibit will transition to healthy soils and compost, to dairy month in June and a focus on pollinators in July to educate kids about nature and agriculture.
“Ag education is one of our cornerstones here at the museum,” Johnson said. “It’s very integral to Southern Minnesota and the economy here, so we represent where your food comes from, both crops, gardens and livestock.”
